Kia Seltos And MG Hector Rivals You’ll Get To See In 2020

Published On Jan 01, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv for Kia Seltos

Like what the Kia Seltos and MG Hector have to offer? In that case these new SUVs coming in 2020 will spoil you for choice

The Kia Seltos and MG Hector have been the highlights of the passenger vehicle industry in 2019. Many buyers chose to put their money down on one despite the slowdown that affected a majority of carmakers. And while the Seltos and Hector are here, a lot of their rivals will be coming to India in 2020.

Currently, the Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh and Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom India) whereas the MG Hector is priced between Rs 12.48 lakh and Rs 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom India). So let’s look at SUVs that will ideally be placed in this range.

2020 Hyundai Creta

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: 2020 Auto Expo

It’s been ages since the Creta was first launched and it will finally get a generation update in 2020. The Auto Expo is where we expect to see the new Creta, which will have similar proportions to the Seltos. It will utilise the Kia’s BS6 engines and features too. Much of the new Creta has already been previewed by the China-spec ix25, but the India-spec model will have its fair share of differences.

Skoda’s Compact SUV

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: 2020 Auto Expo debut followed by Q2 2021 launch

Skoda is working on getting a compact SUV ready for India but there is no official name for it yet. It will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform that Skoda is localising for the Indian market and will share space with the likes of Kia Seltos and the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta. This Skoda compact SUV is likely to be based on the Euro-spec Kamiq with petrol and CNG variants only. While the launch is expected in 2021, we’ll get to see a near-production version of the SUV at Auto Expo 2020.

Volkswagen T-Cross

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: first-half 2021, Auto Expo 2020 debut likely

Just like Skoda, Volkswagen is also readying its own compact SUV to take on the likes of Kia Seltos and the upcoming 2020 Creta. It's likely to be called the T-Cross and is already sold in markets like Brazil and China. It too will use the MQB A0-IN platform and could be launched after the Skoda SUV in 2021, while making its India debut at Auto Expo 2020.

2020 Mahindra XUV500

Expected Price: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: Second half of 2020

The XUV500 has been around for longer than the Creta and has still not undergone a full gen-change. However, Mahindra is working on an update that has been spied multiple times as well. It is expected to borrow styling elements and features from the Ssangyong Korando. The outgoing XUV500 remains one of the few SUVs in this price range with three rows of seats but that won’t be the case in 2020 as MG Hector as well as the Tata Harrier will get a three-row version soon.

Tata Gravitas

Expected Price: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

Expected Launch: 2020 Auto Expo

The Gravitas is the seven-seater version of the Harrier and will share its powertrain. One of the key reasons we have been waiting for it is that it will be offered with an automatic transmission, which is still not available on the Harrier. Initially expected to be launched in 2019 itself, Tata has pushed the launch of the three-row SUV to Feb 2020.

