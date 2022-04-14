Renault To Host A Week-Long Service Camp For Its Customers Starting From April 18

Modified On Apr 15, 2022 09:54 AM By CarDekho

The 7-day service camp will offer free car check-ups with a vast range of additional services and activities

Renault has outlined a seven day service camp for its customers, from 18th to 24th April. The event will take place at all Renault touchpoints throughout India, and will allow customers to avail a free car check-up and wash along with additional benefits like savings on vehicle accessories, parts and services offered by Renault.

Discounts offered as part of the camp include up to 50 percent off on select accessories, 15 percent on labour charges and a 10 percent discount on select parts, extended warranty and services offered by Renault. Special offers on select tyre brands will also be available.

Here’s the press release for more information:

RENAULT ANNOUNCES NATIONWIDE SUMMER CAMP 2022

A seven-day long Service Camp from April 18th - April 24th at all Renault India dealership facilities

from April 18th - April 24th at all Renault India dealership facilities Together with a comprehensive car check and maintenance, several fun-filled customer engagement activities have been planned to make it an exciting and enduring experience for customers along with special offers on parts and accessories

New Delhi, April 14, 2022: Continuing its commitment to enhance customer satisfaction with a superlative brand ownership experience, Renault has announced the commencement of a seven-day long Summer Camp for its customers from 18th to 24th April 2022 at all its service touchpoints across India.

Aimed at providing trouble free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars during the summer season, the Renault Summer Camp will be organised adhering to the safety standards by maintaining hygiene and sanitization norms at the dealerships. The seven day summer service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to provide the care and expert attention needed for the cars. Such periodical checks ensures necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Summer Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like discount on Parts & Accessories, Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty. The customers can avail a host of exciting offers including upto 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges & Value-Added Services, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with special offer on tyres (select brands). In addition to these, exciting free gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the week and interesting customer engagement activities like painting, drawing & quiz competitions for kids and additional activities like free health checkup camps, customer education programs will also be organized at the specific workshops, making it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for long.

Renault has undertaken many first-of-its-kind after-sales and customer centric initiatives to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. These include – Renault SECURE, Renault ASSURED, Renault ASSIST, Renault EASY CARE ,Workshop on Wheels (WoW), MY Renault App and regular customer service camps. In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental in Renault achieving the milestone of more than 8,00,000 customers in India.