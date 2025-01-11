Production-spec Hyundai Creta Electric First Look, Exterior And Interior Detailed In 16 Real-life Images

The Hyundai Creta Electric gets some EV-specific design details along with some added features over its regular version

The Hyundai Creta Electric is set to become the most affordable EV offering in Hyundai India’s lineup, and its prices will be announced on January 17. We recently got our hands on some of the real-life images of the Hyundai Creta Electric ahead of its introduction. Let’s explore the exterior and interior of this electric SUV in 16 real-life pictures.

Front

At the first glance, the fascia of the Hyundai Creta Electric will look similar to that of the Creta N Line. The grille position is similar, however this electric Creta has a closed-off panel with pixelated eleementsgraphics. It also includes a charging flap in the centre of the grille, which bears the 'Hyundai' logo. However, it still retains the same split headlights and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs as seen on the regular Creta.

Side

In profile, the Creta Electric retains the silhouette of the standard Creta, with the same window lines and silver skirting below the doors. The roof and pillars are finished in black, and the OVRMs (outside rearview mirrors) also feature the same black shade.

The only major difference on the side are its new 17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels.

Look closely at the side of the Creta Electric and you’ll notice that the battery pack is placed underneath the floor and protrudes out.

Rear

At the rear, the Creta Electric looks exactly similar tothe same as its ICE version owing to design elements like inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights inserted into a black element on the tailgate. The only main difference here is the bumper, which has been slightly altered.

Interior

Inside, the Creta Electric gets a dual-tone white and navy blue cabin theme along with white leatherette seat upholstery. The steering wheel is an all-new 3 spoke unit which resembles the global-spec version of the Hyundai Tucson facelift.

Behind the steering wheel you also get a stalk-type drive mode selector same as what we have seen inside the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The all-electric Creta also gets a redesigned centre console having controls of ventilated seats, drive modes, electronic parking brake and a camera access.

Since the Creta Electric doesn’t have the gearlever found in the ICE model, it has freed up space and as a result, there is a big storage space.

The Creta Electric features the same dual screen setup on the dashboard offered with its standard version, but the user interface for the electric version of the Creta is new and it displays some EV-specific information. Other features on board the Creta Electric includes panoramic sunroof and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

It also gets electric boss mode, wireless wireless phone charger, and 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory setting.

Here’s a look at the Hyundai Creta Electric’s rear-seat spaceThe Creta Electric can seat up to five people comfortably. For the added convenience, it gets fold out tables, rear AC vents, and two Type-C USB chargers.

It also gets sunblinds for rear passengers.

Electric Powertrain And Range

Hyundai is offering the all-electric version of the Creta with two battery pack options. The specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh (Medium Range) 51.4 kWh (Long Range) ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Power 135 PS 171 PS

The Creta Electric’s battery pack can be charged from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes with a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger can charge the battery from 10 percent to full in 4 hours.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

