Modified On Nov 12, 2021 03:14 PM By Dhruv for Porsche Macan

This is the second time that Porsche has given the current generation Macan a facelift

The Macan continues to get three turbo-petrol engine options.

All engines come with 7-speed dual clutch transmission and AWD.

Porsche now offers sports adaptive air suspension on the new top-spec GTS variant.

Front grille and rear end have been reworked.

Cabin gets a new steering wheel, centre console buttons and shorter gear lever.

It continues to rival the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

German carmaker Porsche has launched the facelifted Macan SUV in India with prices starting at Rs 83.21 lakh (ex-showroom India). This is the second time Porsche has given the Macan a facelift in its current generation. This latest iteration of the Macan was revealed globally back in July 2021.

Porsche India also took this opportunity to revamp its Macan lineup. The top-spec Turbo variant has been dropped, and instead, the GTS is the new top variant. It gets the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine from the Turbo variant that makes 440PS/550Nm. The one-lower Macan S gets the same engine but here it only makes 380PS/520Nm. The base variant of the Macan continues to get the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and it now makes 265PS/400Nm. All versions of the Macan come with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

The GTS also now gets a sports adaptive air suspension and an improved Porsche Active Suspension Management system.

In terms of aesthetics, Porsche has made changes to the front grille, the rear diffuser and is now offering up to seven alloy wheel designs to choose from. The rear end has also been redesigned. The cabin has been updated with a new steering wheel, a reworked centre console, touch-sensitive buttons instead of regular physical buttons, and a shorter gear selector.\

The Porsche Macan goes up against the Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe.

