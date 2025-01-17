All Porsche Cars Showcased At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Along with the beloved 911, Porsche has also showcased two all-electric models and a luxury sedan

The 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo features carmakers from around the world presenting their lineup, including Porsche. While the German automaker has not planned to launch any new model, fans of Porsche can take a closer look at some of the brand's current popular offerings.

These include an electric SUV, a luxury sedan, along with the popular 911. Here’s a list of all the Porsche models that are being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Facelifted 911

Following the global reveal of the facelifted 911, Porsche introduced two variants of the sports coupe in India: the Carrera and the Carrera 4 GTS. The former is powered by a 394 PS/ 450 Nm 3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while the latter features a 541 PS/ 610 Nm 3.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with hybrid technology. Exterior updates include revised LED lighting elements at the front and rear, along with slightly tweaked bumpers. Both models also feature a new 12.6-inch fully digital driver’s display and an updated 10.9-inch infotainment system.

Macan EV

At the beginning of 2024, Porsche launched the all-electric Macan in India, which is also being showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo. The entry-level SUV from Porsche is built on an all-new platform, featuring design elements inspired by the Taycan. Inside, the Macan EV is equipped with a 10.9-inch infotainment system, a 12.6-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 10.9-inch display for the front-row passenger. It is offered in three variants with a claimed range of up to 831 km, and the top-spec Turbo features a 95 kWh battery pack paired with a 639 PS dual electric motor setup, delivering a claimed range of 762 km.

Panamera GTS

Porsche has also unveiled the latest-generation Panamera at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Priced from Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom) in India, it features an updated design along with a revamped cabin. Key feature highlights include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 14-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and powered seats with ventilation. The top-spec Panamera GTS is powered by a 4-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 500 PS and 660 Nm.

Updated Taycan

The second all-electric model Porsche presented at the 2025 Auto Expo is the Taycan. It is available in two variants in our market, the 4S and Turbo, with prices ranging from Rs 1.89 crore to Rs 2.53 crore (ex-showroom). The Turbo variant is equipped with a 105 kWh battery pack that is coupled to 884 PS dual electric motors with an all-wheel drivetrain, while the 4S variant delivers a claimed range of up to 705 km.

With its showcases at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Porsche aims to expand its presence in India's emerging luxury car segment. Share your thoughts in the comments below on which Porsche model impressed you most at the 2025 Auto Expo.

