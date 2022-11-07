Modified On Nov 07, 2022 12:14 PM By Ansh for Tata Harrier

Benefits of up to Rs 65,000 can be availed of on Tata cars barring EVs

Maximum discount of Rs 65,000 available on the Tata Harrier.

CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago get benefits as well.

No offers are available on Tata’s electric lineup.

All discounts are valid till the end of November.

Tata has announced discounts for its passenger cars for the month of November, offering buyers benefits such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. This month, Tata offers these benefits on the following four models from its lineup:

Tiago

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

Tiago can be had with a maximum cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Customers can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

These benefits can be availed of on all variants of the hatchback.

Tata retails the Tiago from Rs 5.40 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh.

Tigor

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

All variants of the subcompact sedan come with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Exchange bonus for the CNG variants is Rs 10,000, while for the rest it is Rs 15,000.

A corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000 is also available on all variants.

Prices for the Tigor range between Rs 6.00 lakh and Rs 8.84 lakh.

Harrier

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Corporate discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

Only the Kaziranga and Jet editions of the SUV come with a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

All other variants come with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 can be availed of on all variants.

The Tata Harrier is also available with a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Tata has priced the Harrier between Rs 14.70 lakh and Rs 22.20 lakh.

Safari

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 60,000

Like the Harrier, Safari also gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000 on the Jet and Kaziranga editions.

The rest get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

All variants can be had with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Safari does not get any corporate discounts.

Its prices range from Rs 15.35 lakh to Rs 23.56 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note

While the Nexon does not get any cash or exchange benefits, it does get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

There are no offers on the Altroz, Punch and Tata’s EV lineup.

These discounts may differ depending on your location and the variant you choose. We recommend you contact the Tata dealership nearest to you to get more information.

