Modified On Mar 06, 2022 03:03 PM By CarDekho

The former athlete has played an important role behind the development of the accessible XUV700

Paralympian Deepa Malik has received a new Mahindra XUV700 accessible SUV as a gift from Anand Mahindra. Her new SUV has been modified with an electronically controlled swivelling front seat and other modifications that make it easier for her to use it and even drive it, as you can see in the video below:

Last year, the former athlete had reached out to Anand Mahindra during the Tokyo Paralympics Games 2020 to indigenously develop wheelchair accessible cars similar to those she saw overseas. In response, Mahindra came up with the XUV700 accessible SUV, the first of which was the XUV700 Gold Edition that was awarded to Paralympics gold winner Avani Lekhara.

Deepa Malik’s new SUV has a remote-operated swivelling front passenger seat that’s finished in a similar white leather as the stock seats in the higher-spec XUV700 variants. It also has hand controls for the brake and accelerator pedals next to the steering wheel.

As stock, the Mahindra XUV700 comes with a host of driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. In addition, it also has active safety features such as autonomous emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

The carmaker has collaborated with True Assistance Technology to develop the swiveling seat for the Mahindra XUV700. TruAssisTech offers a range of manually and electronically operated swiveling seats and wheelchair ramps. Their products are compatible with several Mahindra, Maruti, Honda, Toyota and Hyundai models.

Deepa Malik’s new SUV is an important victory in bringing the issues of people living with disabilities to the forefront for carmakers in India. We hope that accessible technologies for cars continue to grow more advanced, and that the mobility infrastructure in public spaces and roads becomes more accommodating of people with disabilities.

