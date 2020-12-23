Published On Dec 23, 2020 04:35 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price increment will make all Nissan-Datsun models dearer by up to 5 percent

Joining the list of carmakers, Nissan-Datsun duo has also announced a price increment on all models starting from January 2021. It has stated that the price increase will be undertaken due to the increased costs. The prices of both the Nissan and Datsun models will be hiked by up to 5 percent.

While Nissan’s Indian portfolio consists of just two models: Magnite , Kicks and GT-R, Datsun offers three products: redi-GO , GO and GO+. Here’s a look at their prices as of December 2020:

Model Price Range (ex-showroom Delhi) Nissan Magnite Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh Nissan Kicks Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh Nissan GT-R Rs 2.12 crore Datsun redi-GO Rs 2.83 lakh to Rs 4.77 lakh Datsun GO Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh Datsun GO+ Rs 4.19 lakh to Rs 6.89 lakh

While the prices are set to increase from the new year, Nissan and Datsun are offering various models at reduced prices up to Rs 65,000 in December 2020. To know how much you can save on a particular model, head here .

The Magnite was launched in December 2020 at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are valid only until the end of the launch month, while the SUV’s deliveries are slated to begin from January 2021.

Nissan recently launched the Magnite SUV at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable sub-4m SUV on sale. Its maintenance cost is also claimed to be the lowest in the segment. Check it out here .

