Nissan's Prepaid Maintenance Plans For the Magnite Reportedly Lowest In Segment

Modified On Dec 20, 2020 10:01 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The sub-4m SUV segment recently got a new member in the form of the Nissan Magnite . With a starting price of under Rs 5 lakh, it undercuts all its rivals, earning the title of the most economical sub-4m SUV to be on sale currently. Nissan has now announced the maintenance cost of the Magnite, which as per the carmaker, is the lowest compared to that of its rivals.

As per Nissan, the maintenance cost of the Magnite is pegged at 29 paise/km for a total of 50,000km. The carmaker offers the Magnite with a warranty of 2 years/50,000km as standard with the option of extending it to 5 years/1,00,000km at an additional cost.

Apart from this, Nissan has also introduced a prepaid maintenance plan dubbed “Nissan Magnite Care” that offers additional savings of up to 22 percent (applicable only on the Gold package). The plan is applicable for 2 to 5 years and is available at all Nissan service centres in the country, with options to choose between the ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ packages. The former covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service while the latter covers the basic maintenance service. Nissan is also offering the option of transferring the maintenance plan in case there’s a change in the vehicle’s ownership.

Nissan offers the Magnite with the Renault Triber’s 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72PS/96Nm) or a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter can be had with either a 5-speed MT or CVT. It churns out 100PS and 160Nm (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

The Magnite is priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

