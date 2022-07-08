Published On Jul 08, 2022 01:58 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The new edition will be based on the second-from-top XV variant and will sport cosmetic upgrades and new features

Pre-bookings for Nissan Magnite Red Edition now open ahead of July 18 launch.

Based on XV MT, XV Turbo MT and XV Turbo CVT variants.

Gets red accents around the body, graphics on the side profile and exclusive badging.

Has wireless charger and ambient mood lighting offered as options on the top-spec XV Premium variant.

Available with 72PS 1-litre atmospheric and 100PS 1-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

In commemoration of Magnite receiving one lakh bookings and completion of 50,000 deliveries of the subcompact SUV, Nissan is all set to introduce the Magnite ‘Red Edition’ in India. Its pre-launch bookings are now open, while the new edition will go on sale on July 18. It will be available with the XV MT, XV Turbo MT, and XV Turbo CVT variants.

The Magnite Red Edition, going by its name, gets red accents on the front grille, bumper cladding, wheel arches and body side cladding. It also gets graphics on the side, garnish for the tail door, LED scuff plate and the exclusive ‘Red Edition’ badging.

In terms of features, the Nissan Magnite Red edition gets a wireless charger and ambient mood lighting, which is optional on the top-spec XV Premium variant. Other than these visual and feature upgrades, there are no changes to note.

Since it’s based on the XV variant, the new edition features 16-inch alloy wheels, height adjustment for the driver seat, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 7-inch fully digital instrument panel. Safety is covered by dual airbags, a rear parking camera, traction control, and hill hold assist.

The Magnite is available with 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engines. Both engines get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, while the turbo gets a CVT transmission as an option.

Nissan asks between Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 10.56 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Magnite’s regular variants. The Red Edition will command a small premium over the variants on which it is based.

The subcompact SUV rivals the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Nissan Magnite Automatic