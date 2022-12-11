Modified On Dec 12, 2022 10:38 AM By Tarun

The new expressway will offer a nice scenic drive as it passes through FOUR wildlife sanctuaries

Narendra Modi, the Honourable Prime Minister has inaugurated India’s longest expressway, the Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. The new expressway spans over 700 kilometres, starting from Mumbai and going all the way to Nagpur.

The first phase of the expressway, from Shirdi to Nagpur, spanning over 500 kilometres, will be open for people to use. The Mumbai to Shirdi part is under construction and will soon be functional.

So, before you plan your next road trip on this new expressway, here are seven facts you need to know about the Mumbai-Nagpur Mahamarg:

Saves Up Half Your Travel Time!

Mumbai to Nagpur, currently, is a 16-hour drive, which will be cut short by a massive 50 per cent if one takes the expressway. With the new expressway, you will be able to reach Nagpur in around eight hours. However, until the Mumbai-Shirdi connection is built, the total commute time will be around 12 hours, which still saves a significant period of time.

Connects 10 Districts And Almost 400 Villages

The expressway runs from Thane and Mumbai, which fall on the western part of Maharashtra up to Nagpur, which is on the other end of the State. The highway connects major districts such as Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik. You also have 392 villages which will now be connected to each other. Importantly, the Maha Samruddhi Mahamarg is also connected to the Golden Quadrilateral, via Thane.

150 KMPH Speed Limit!

You can officially drive your car up to a speed limit of 150kmph, which is the highest in the country, on the expressway. The official speed limit on an expressway across the nation is up to 120kmph, while all the major routes including Mumbai-Pune and the new Purvanchal expressway have a limit of 100kmph. We’re not sure if the entire route has the same speed limit, but it could possibly be for some parts of the highway.

Six Lane Highways

The Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will have six lanes, which is basically three-lanes each side, with a width of 120 metres. However, the government has designed it in a way that it can be converted into four lanes each side, in the future.

To Connect Four Wildlife Sanctuaries

The new expressway will be connected to four wildlife sanctuaries, namely, Tadoba Tiger Reserve, Pench National Park, Gautala Sanctuary and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary. The expressway actually passes through Pench and to avoid any disturbance to the wildlife, eight underpasses and overpasses are also being built. If you’re lucky enough, you might just spot a tiger as Pench is famous for that.

To Connect Several Tourist Places

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway will connect many tourist attractions like Shirdi, Bibi ka Maqbara, Sula Vineyards, Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple, Lonar (famous for the lake formed by a crater), and Ajanta Ellora caves. All these attractions are within a 90-kilometre radius of the expressway and dedicated connecting turns will be made for them.

To Get Several Charging Stations And Resorts

The government is also developing several facilities along the expressway, including massive fuel outlets, hotels, food malls, wildlife resorts and charging stations. There will be charging stations on each side of the highway, every 40-50 kilometres. This should keep EV owners with range-anxiety EV owners relaxed. With many nightstays and resorts planned, travellers can also plan weekend getaways and avoid night-time travelling.