Modified On Dec 09, 2022 12:05 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

Only two SUVs saw a positive growth while the segment witnessed a 10 percent downfall

Sales of compact SUVs witnessed a slump in November 2022 when compared with numbers reported in the month that preceded it. As usual, the Hyundai Creta maintained the segment’s leadership followed by the Kia Seltos.

The newest entrant, the Maruti Grand Vitara, was off to a great start but dropped behind the Mahindra Scorpio in the penultimate month of 2022. Here’s how each of the eight compact SUVs fared in November:

November 2022 October 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 13321 11880 12.12 31.69 42.03 -10.34 12452 Kia Seltos 9284 9777 -5.04 22.08 36.15 -14.07 8719 Mahindra Scorpio 6455 7438 -13.21 15.35 13.75 1.6 6052 Maruti Grand Vitara 4433 8052 -44.94 10.54 0 10.54 2137 Toyota Hyryder 3116 3384 -7.91 7.41 0 7.41 758 Skoda Kushaq 2009 1691 18.8 4.77 7.65 -2.88 2107 Volkswagen Taigun 1979 2355 -15.96 4.7 11.62 -6.92 1562 MG Astor 1434 1774 -19.16 3.41 4.15 -0.74 1517 Nissan Kicks 3 242 -98.76 0 0.4 -0.4 153 Total 42034 46593 -9.78 99.95

Hyundai Creta experienced a 12 per cent month-on-month (MoM) sales growth, but its market share has fallen by 10 per cent compared to November 2021.

Runner up is the Kia Seltos, with 9,284 units sold in November. It witnessed a decline in the month-wise sales as well as the year-on-year (YoY) market share, by five percent and 14 per cent, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio returned to its usual third position while selling half as many units as the segment-leader. With a 1,000-unit decline in sales, it continues to maintain average sales of over 6,000 units every month. Do note that the total sales number includes both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

The latest compact SUV, Grand Vitara, saw an almost 50 per cent drop in monthly sales, by over 3,500 units. Its Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder, fell short by around 1,300 units and occupied the fifth position. The Maruti SUV has a market share of a smidgen over 10.5 per cent while the Hyryder has 7.41 percent share.

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun clocked around 2,000 units each in November. The former saw an almost 20 per cent increase in sales over October 2022, but the Taigun witnessed a 16 per cent decline. Both managed to maintain average sales of 1,500 to 2,000 units a month.

MG has retailed close to 1,500 units of the Astor in November, reporting a 20 percent decline in the sales.

While the Nissan Kicks has been the least-selling compact SUV for some time, its numbers plummeted to single digits in November with only three units sold.

