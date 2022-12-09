English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos & Mahindra Scorpio Account For 75% Of Total Compact SUV Sales In November 2022

Modified On Dec 09, 2022 12:05 PM

Only two SUVs saw a positive growth while the segment witnessed a 10 percent downfall

Best Selling Compact SUVs December

Sales of compact SUVs witnessed a slump in November 2022 when compared with numbers reported in the month that preceded it. As usual, the Hyundai Creta maintained the segment’s leadership followed by the Kia Seltos. 

The newest entrant, the Maruti Grand Vitara, was off to a great start but dropped behind the Mahindra Scorpio in the penultimate month of 2022. Here’s how each of the eight compact SUVs fared in November: 

 

November 2022

October 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

13321

11880

12.12

31.69

42.03

-10.34

12452

Kia Seltos

9284

9777

-5.04

22.08

36.15

-14.07

8719

Mahindra Scorpio

6455

7438

-13.21

15.35

13.75

1.6

6052

Maruti Grand Vitara

4433

8052

-44.94

10.54

0

10.54

2137

Toyota Hyryder

3116

3384

-7.91

7.41

0

7.41

758

Skoda Kushaq

2009

1691

18.8

4.77

7.65

-2.88

2107

Volkswagen Taigun

1979

2355

-15.96

4.7

11.62

-6.92

1562

MG Astor

1434

1774

-19.16

3.41

4.15

-0.74

1517

Nissan Kicks

3

242

-98.76

0

0.4

-0.4

153

Total

42034

46593

-9.78

99.95

      

  • Hyundai Creta experienced a 12 per cent month-on-month (MoM) sales growth, but its market share has fallen by 10 per cent compared to November 2021. 

  • Runner up is the Kia Seltos, with 9,284 units sold in November. It witnessed a decline in the month-wise sales as well as the year-on-year (YoY) market share, by five percent and 14 per cent, respectively. 

  • Mahindra Scorpio returned to its usual third position while selling half as many units as the segment-leader. With a 1,000-unit decline in sales, it continues to maintain average sales of over 6,000 units every month. Do note that the total sales number includes both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

  • The latest compact SUV, Grand Vitara, saw an almost 50 per cent drop in monthly sales, by over 3,500 units. Its Toyota counterpart, the Hyryder, fell short by around 1,300 units and occupied the fifth position. The Maruti SUV has a market share of a smidgen over 10.5 per cent while the Hyryder has 7.41 percent share. 

  • The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun clocked around 2,000 units each in November. The former saw an almost 20 per cent increase in sales over October 2022, but the Taigun witnessed a 16 per cent decline. Both managed to maintain average sales of 1,500 to 2,000 units a month. 

  • MG has retailed close to 1,500 units of the Astor in November, reporting a 20 percent decline in the sales. 

  • While the Nissan Kicks has been the least-selling compact SUV for some time, its numbers plummeted to single digits in November with only three units sold. 

