Nissan Magnite SUV Scores 4 Star In Crash Tests

Modified On Jan 04, 2021 04:17 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The Magnite comes with standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors

Nissan Magnite was crash tested by ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries).

The Magnite was launched in December 2020.

The crash-tested model is the India-spec version.

It was offered for an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh until the end of 2020 (ex-showroom).

Revised prices to be revealed soon.

Nissan’s newest product, the Magnite , has secured a 4-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries) crash tests. While its detailed report is yet to be out, the crash-tested model is a made-in-India as it is currently manufactured only in the country.

The Magnite’s standard safety net includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors. Nissan offers the higher-spec variants of the SUV with vehicle stability control, traction control, and hill start assist. Apart from these, it is also equipped with a few segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

While the Magnite is a petrol-only model, you get the option of either a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine from the Renault Triber (72PS/96Nm) or a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit (100PS/up to 160Nm). Nissan offers the former with a 5-speed MT only whereas the turbocharged engine is offered with either a 5-speed MT or CVT.

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV has created quite a roar in the segment thanks to its price range of Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result, its waiting period has already gone beyond three to four months in several cities across the country. However, the base sub-5 lakh price was valid only until the end of 2020. The new pricing should be announced soon.

The Magnite fights it out with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue , Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Renault Kiger. Stay tuned to CarDekho to check out the detailed crash test report that is expected to be out soon.

