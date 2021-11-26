Nissan Magnite Drops Dual-Tone Red-and-Black Colour
Published On Nov 26, 2021 12:20 PM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite
The SUV is now available in eight colours, including three dual-tone shades
The red-and-black colour makes way for brown-and-black option.
The Magnite comes in five monotone shades: silver, white, brown, red, and black.
No other changes have been made.
The sub-4m SUV retails between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Nissan Magnite in India will no longer be available in the red-and-black (dual-tone) shade. Instead, it gets a new brown-and-black colour, but it’s different from the standard monotone brown.
The SUV is now available in three dual-tone options: Vivid Blue with Storm White, Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black (new), and Pearl White with Onyx Black, and five monotone shades: Blade Silver, Sandstone Brown, Storm White, Onyx Black, and Flare Garnet Red.
Take a look at the revised variant-wise colour options:
|
Variant
|
Colour Options
|
XE
|
Blade Silver, Storm White, and Sandstone Brown
|
XL and XV Executive (upcoming trim)
|
Blade Silver, Storm White, Sandstone Brown, Onyx Black, and Flare Garnet Red
|
XV and XV Premium
|
Blade Silver, Storm White, Sandstone Brown, Onyx Black, Flare Garnet Red, Vivid Blue with Storm White, Tourmaline Brown with Onyx Black, and Pearl White with Onyx Black
Other than the colour update, no other changes have been made to the Magnite. The sub-4m SUV retails between Rs 5.71 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its competitors are the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, and Hyundai Venue.
In a related development, the carmaker says that over 72,000 units of the Magnite have been booked already and 30,000 delivered.
