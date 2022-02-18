Published On Feb 18, 2022 10:23 PM By Sonny

It has a lot in common with the latest version of the Ranger pickup, including the front fascia

Ford has teased the upcoming new-gen Endeavour ahead of its unveiling.

Teaser showed C-shaped LED DRLs, grille and alloy wheel design.

Expected to carry forward its turbo-diesel engines and get the new V6 turbo-petrol as well.

Ford could bring a fully-loaded Endeavour to India via the CBU route.

Ford Australia has announced the reveal date for the next-gen Endeavour, known overseas as the Everest. It has been spied testing internationally a few times and it will now be officially debuted on March 1.

The new Endeavour SUV is likely to have a similar front end design to the latest version of the Ranger pickup. It has a similar light signature with the C-shaped LED DRLs connected by two chrome bars across the grille. The bumper looks different on the SUV and it gets new alloy wheels too. The rear end was spied on a separate occasion in camouflaged form, revealing only the inverted L-shaped taillamps.

There has not been any teaser for the interior either but it is expected to be the same as the Ranger with a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. It is also expected to feature a digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera, premium upholstery and powered front seats. The teaser did showcase the top-down view of the upcoming SUV which revealed a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of powertrains, Ford is likely to offer the new Endeavour with turbo-diesel engines, including a new V6 turbo-petrol option as well, along with turbo-petrol engine too. Expect the large SUV to be offered with both 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains, with choice of manual and automatic transmissions for each engine.

Also read: Ford Tried To Save The Endeavour Ahead Of Closing Down Local Production

Since Ford has stopped local production in India, the new Endeavour can only arrive as a CBU import, making it far more expensive than it used to be (last known prices ranged from Rs 33.81 lakh to Rs 36.26 lakh ex-showroom).

Related: Ford Could Restart Production In India... But There's A Caveat