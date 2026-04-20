New Renault Duster Achieves A 5-Star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP!

Renault India must be prouder than ever! Their iconic product, the Duster SUV, had made an impactful comeback and has now added another feather to its hat. The Renault Duster is now a five-star safety-rated SUV from Bharat NCAP. It has scored five stars across both adult and child protection. Here’s a detailed account of its performance in the crash test:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 30.49/32

Test Parameter Score Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 14.49/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 16/16 Side Pole Impact Test OK

For the front crash test at 64 kmph, the driver showed strong protection overall, with the head, neck, thighs, and pelvis rated as good. The chest, tibias, and feet were, however, rated as adequate, indicating slightly lower but still acceptable protection in those areas. The co-driver got better protection across all assessed body regions, with the head, neck, chest, thighs, pelvis, tibias, and feet all rated as good.

Impressively, in the side movable deformable barrier test, the head, chest and pelvis were all marked good. The side pole impact test also resulted in an ‘OK’ marking.

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 45/49

Test Parameter Score Dynamic Score 24/24 CRS Installation Score 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score 9/13

The Renault Duster scored 45 out of 49 points for child occupant protection. It gets full marks in both dynamic crash performance and child seat installation, while the vehicle assessment score is slightly lower at 9 out of 13. Both 18-month and 3-year-old children show maximum protection in front and side impacts, with the seats installed using ISOFIX and a support leg in a rearward-facing position.

Safety Features

The Renault Duster comes equipped with safety features like 6 airbags offered as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite.

Price And Rivals

The Renault Duster is priced from Rs 10.49 to Rs 18.69 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, and Tata Curvv, which are also 5-star rated SUVs from Bharat NCAP. On the other hand, alternatives like the Skoda Kushaq Facelift and Volkswagen Taigun are five-star rated by Global NCAP.