New Mercedes-Maybach GLS Now More Affordable Due To This BIG MOVE, Check Prices Here!

Besides the Maybach GLS, the EQS SUV also gets a special Celebration Edition

Mercedes has announced its big India plans, as it will start manufacturing the Mercedes-Maybach GLS locally at its Pune plant. Indian buyers can rejoice, as this move will make the ultra-luxury SUV more affordable than before. It must be noted that India is the second place where the Mercedes-Maybach GLS will be assembled after the USA.

The India entity has raked in sales of over 19,000 units for the German brand in 2025. To celebrate the same, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and the EQS SUV get new ‘Celebration Editions’. Mercedes has also announced 12 new launches in India for 2026.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the special editions:

What’s New?

Mercedes-Maybach GLS

The Maybach GLS’s prices start at Rs 2.75 crore, which is about Rs 40 lakh more affordable than the earlier price tag of Rs 3.17 crore. This was achieved due to the local assembly of the SUV on our shores, which happened to be a CBU (Completely Built-in Unit) until now.

The Maybach GLS Celebration Edition is priced at Rs 4.10 crore (ex-showroom) and sits at the top-of-the-line, with certain cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

With the special edition, the Maybach GLS brings you a business-class experience in its second row with two individual seats and a full-length centre console and rear entertainment screens. It doesn’t end here, as you get an armrest integrated refrigerator to chill your drinks on the go, as well as exclusive glass holders in the console.

Buyers can also further customize it by opting for a dual-tone paint and exclusive leather packages on the inside for a more opulent feeling.

There aren’t any feature upgrades specified as such. It continues with its amenities like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 29-speaker Burmester audio system, ventilated seats, four-zone auto AC, wireless phone charger, as well as safety equipment like a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring system, level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and 8 airbags.

It retains its V8 engine specifications, which are as follows:

Engine 4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol with 48V mild-hybrid assist Power 550 PS Torque 700 Nm Transmission 9-speed automatic Drivetrain All-wheel drive

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Celebration Edition is offered with both the 7-seater versions and the 5-seater. It gets AMG-specific styling elements, including new 21-inch AMG-styled alloy wheels outside.

For features, it now gets ventilated rear seats. Other features continue like a 17.7-inch infotainment display, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 15-speaker Burmester sound system, 5-zone auto AC and more.

Safety features include up to 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The battery pack and range remain the same:

Variant EQS SUV 450 (5-seater) EQS SUV 580 (7-seater) Battery Capacity 122kWh 122 kWh ARAI-Claimed Range 775 km 809 km Power 360 PS 544 PS Torque 800 Nm 858 Nm Acceleration 6.2 seconds 4.8 seconds Drivetrain All-wheel drive All-wheel drive

The prices of the EQS SUV Celebration edition stand at Rs 1.34 crore for the 450 and Rs 1.48 crore for the 580 (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz has long been one of the most sought-after luxury carmakers on the Indian shores, and this India push is set to increase these cars’ appeal in our market. What are your thoughts on this India move of Mercedes-Benz?