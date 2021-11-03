Published On Nov 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio 2021

The second-gen Celerio is likely to be launched on November 10

Official bookings for the new-gen hatchback are underway for Rs 11,000.

The 2021 Celerio will get the Swift’s 1.2-litre petrol engine with idle start/stop.

It is also expected to get the Wagon R’s 1-litre petrol unit.

Features on offer will include passive keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen and front fog lights.

Expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti has opened bookings for the second-gen Celerio for Rs 11,000 ahead of its launch in November. With the hatchback already having reached select dealerships, a string of images has surfaced online revealing the AMT variant of the 2021 Celerio.

Although the outgoing model did come with the AMT option, the gear lever snapped on the new Celerio seems to have been redesigned. Apart from the gearstick, you can also spot steering-mounted audio and telephony controls, suggesting that it was a higher-spec trim of the hatchback. Previous spy shots and Maruti’s official teaser video have given us details of some of the equipment on board: a manual AC, push-button start/stop, passive keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen system, and front fog lamps. Safety kit will likely include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard.

The 2021 Celerio will be powered by the Swift/Baleno’s 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm) featuring idle start/stop for improved fuel efficiency. Maruti is also expected to provide the new Celerio with the Wagon R’s 1-litre petrol engine (68PS/90Nm). Transmission options for both the engines are likely to include both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The smaller engine could also be offered with a CNG option at a later date.

We expect the second-gen Celerio to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. For reference, Maruti sells the existing model between Rs 4.65 lakh and Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact hatchback will renew its rivalry with the Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro, Datsun GO, and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R.

