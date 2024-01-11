English | हिंदी

New Mahindra XUV400 EL Pro Variant Explained In 15 Pictures

Modified On Jan 11, 2024 05:10 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

The new Pro variants of the Mahindra XUV400 EV costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh less than the previously available variants

Mahindra XUV400 EV Front

The Mahindra XUV400 EV, still available in the same variant lineup EC and EL as before, now carry the ‘Pro’ suffix. Notable changes include an updated dashboard design, a larger touchscreen, and a fully digital driver's display. In this article, we have detailed the top-spec EL Pro variant of the XUV400 EV in 15 images.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Front

Mahindra hasn’t made any major design changes to the exterior of the XUV400 EV with the introduction of the Pro variant. Its fascia still has the copper inserts on the closed-off grille and projector headlights with LED DRLs.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Rear

In profile, there are no noticeable changes on this new variant. At the back, it has the same LED tail lamps as before. The only updates on the outside are a shark-fin antenna and an EV badge on the tailgate.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Dashboard
Mahindra XUV400 EV Dashboard

Mahindra has made major changes on the inside of the electric SUV. The dashboard design has been tweaked, featuring a new centre console with repositioned centre AC vents and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel. On the co-driver’s side of the dashboard, the storage space has been replaced with a piano black insert.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Centre Console

The XUV400 EV EL Pro variant now features a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The climate control panel has been updated and now boasts dual-zone functionality.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Centre Console
Mahindra XUV400 EV Centre Console

Below the climate control panel are two charging ports and a wireless smartphone charger. The drive mode selector lever remains the same as before, and behind it, two cup holders have also been provided.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Digital Cluster
Mahindra XUV400 EV Digital Cluster

Another significant change is the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, borrowed from the Mahindra XUV700. This driver’s display can be synced with the infotainment system to play the maps feed via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant Front Seats

The upholstery has also been revised from an all-black theme to a black-and-beige theme. Amenities like a sunroof and height-adjustable driver's seat have been retained. 

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant Rear Seat

Those seated in the rear now get AC vents as well, alongside the existing adjustable headrests.

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant Boot
Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant Boot

With the second row being used, the XUV400 EV offers a boot space of 378 litres. The seats can also be split into 60:40 ratio for extra space. 

Mahindra XUV400 EV EL Pro Variant

The XUV400 EV EL Pro variant offers two battery pack options: 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh, having claimed range of 375 km and 456 km, respectively. These batteries are paired with a single electric motor that produces 150 PS and 310 Nm.

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is now priced between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It continues to rival the Tata Nexon EV, while being an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

