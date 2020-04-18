New Honda City: Top 7 New Features

Published On Apr 18, 2020 09:00 AM By Sonny for Honda City 2020

Here are some of the standout features from the latest version of the sedan

The new-gen Honda City is due to arrive in India in 2020. While the coronavirus pandemic may have delayed its launch plans, its leaked brochure has revealed some of the new tech that will be on offer. Here are our top features of the new City:

Lane watch camera

Honda brought this once-premium feature into the mass market with the return of the Civic last year. It will now be offered in the new-gen Honda City as well though it is expected to be limited to the top-spec variant. This tech features a camera housed below the left side ORVM (outside rearview mirror). The feed is displayed on the infotainment screen when the left side indicator is triggered or the Lane Watch button is pressed. This feature lets you quickly glance at the traffic, making it easier and safer to change lanes. It is a standout premium feature and the City is the first to offer it in this segment.

New 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new City gets the new dashboard layout from its international unveil. Housed in the centre is a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the central AC vents now positioned on either side of it. Honda says it has improved its touch control, and it features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Semi-digital instrument cluster with G-meter

The new City skips over the fully digital instrument cluster that its hatchback sibling, the new-gen Jazz, offers but the India-spec model settles for a semi-digital cluster instead. It features a 7.0-inch multi-colour TFT display and an analog speedometer. The digital display also features a G-meter that shows the G-forces experienced while driving, especially around corners. It is a segment-first feature and will likely rekindle the City’s popularity with driving enthusiasts.

Connected car tech with Alexa for remote support

Connected car technology is almost a customer expectation from this price segment these days. The latest generation of Honda Connect will be offered with the new City with a telematics control unit. On top of that, the City will be India’s first offering to feature remote capability using the Alexa digital assistant.

New LED lights

The Honda City’s new design also features new headlamps and taillamps. The LED headlamps are a key design aspect, featuring an array of 9 LED units in a line just like the Civic and the CR-V, integrated LED DRLs and an L-shaped LED turn signal. Its new wraparound taillamps get Z-shaped LED elements in the edgelight and side marker lamps.

Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist

Honda has equipped the new City with more safety features too. It will continue to offer up to six airbags and adds vehicle stability assist with agile handling assist to the equipment list. This is another feature that has trickled down from the Civic.

Middle seat comfort in premium cabin

The new Honda City’s rear seat has been updated as well to better accommodate 3 passengers. It now gets a middle headrest and all three seats get 3-point emergency locking retractor seatbelts. This makes the Honda City a safer car for all five passengers while the cabin remains a premium space with leather upholstery.

Image Source