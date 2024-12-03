New Honda Amaze Set To Go On Sale Tomorrow

Modified On Dec 03, 2024 09:31 AM By Dipan for Honda Amaze 2025

The new Amaze is heavily inspired by other Honda cars including the Honda City, Elevate and even the international-spec Accord

The new Honda Amaze will continue to be the carmaker’s most affordable offering in India.

Numerous spy shots have already revealed the car’s design inside-out.

It shows a Honda City-inspired design with sleek twin-pod headlights and wraparound tail lights.

Dashboard layout is similar to the Accord, with blue lighting and a free-standing touchscreen.

Expected features include a big touchscreen, wireless phone charger and some ADAS features.

Can continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the same gearbox options.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda Amaze, one of the prime rivals of the Maruti Dzire, will go on sale tomorrow in its second-generation avatar. Honda has shared some design sketches of the new Amaze and if that was not enough, a few spy shots of it have given a proper look at the new sub-4m sedan. If you are interested in the new Amaze, here is everything you need to know:

2024 Honda Amaze Exterior

The 2024 Honda Amaze features a fresh look with design influences from the latest Honda City and international-spec Honda Accord. Spy shots suggest that Honda has fitted it with a chunky chrome bar connecting the twin-pod LED headlight clusters, with a rectangular-ish grille and a bumper design like the Honda Accord. It also gets multi-spoke alloy wheels and wraparound tail lights inspired by the City.

2024 Honda Amaze Interior

The interior of the 2024 Honda Amaze also seeks inspiration from the City sedan and Elevate SUV. It gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin like the current-spec model with a new 3-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard includes a free-standing touchscreen, along with a patterned trim insert on the dashboard.

2024 Honda Amaze Features And Safety

The spy photos show that the 2024 Amaze gets a semi-digital driver’s display and an 8-inch touchscreen borrowed from the Honda City. We expect the Amaze to feature a wireless phone charger, auto AC, electrically adjustable and foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and rear AC vents.

It is also expected to have six airbags (as standard), a rearview camera and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

2024 Honda Amaze Powertrain

Honda is expected to carry forward the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from the existing Amaze. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 90 PS Torque 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT^

^CVT = Continuously variable transmission

2024 Honda Amaze Price And Rivals

The 2024 Honda Amaze is expected to be priced from Rs 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Dzire.

