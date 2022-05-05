Published On May 05, 2022 09:52 PM By CarDekho for Maruti XL6

It’s a low, wide people mover with aggressive styling elements and lightweight carbon fibre components

In April, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 was launched in India with an updated powertrain, more features and important safety updates. Now, the benign people mover has had a makeover in the form of a new concept from Bimble Designs on Instagram. His version of the XL6 is a race-ready widebody concept MPV. Check out the lowered and heavily modified people carrier in the render video below:

What modifications does this Maruti XL6 have?

The widebody Maruti XL6 has plenty of racing-inspired design elements and lightweight parts and components made from forged carbon fibre. At the front, it features modified headlights that have new diffused lighting LED elements and a new minimalistic honeycomb grille with a black and red trim piece instead of the stock MPV’s chrome grille. Lower down, there’s a modified bumper with massive side air dams and a two-part grille with a splitter placed at the bottom.

Check out the MPV in its striking new set of five paint shades:

It has a custom-designed body kit with flared wheel arches and cut fenders. The MPV has been lowered with new suspension components, and it has much larger wheels and tyres than the stock XL6’s 195-section, 16-inch rims that are a size larger and wider than before in the facelifted model. All the exterior trim elements are blacked out, and there’s a subtle red stripe that lines the trim below the windows.

At the rear, the widebody XL6 stands out with its customised bumper which gets an integrated diffuser. The taillights have a smoked effect, and the full-length LED element seen in the facelifted XL6 stands out even more on this concept MPV.

What powers the modified XL6?

As stock, the new XL6 comes with an updated 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid system. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, but we reckon the new 6-speed automatic transmission would be a better fit in the widebody XL6 concept.

The engine makes a relatively un-sporty 103PS and 137Nm in stock form, but there’s plenty of room for modifications that can help the XL6 produce more power.

The Maruti XL6 makes for a potent people mover, especially in its latest iteration, but most people wouldn’t consider it, or in fact, any MPV, glamorous enough to modify. But concepts such as the widebody XL6 remind us that any car can be a canvas for modifications – all you need is creativity.

