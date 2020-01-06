Mitsubishi’s Ertiga-Rival Spotted In India, Launch After March 2020?

Modified On Jan 06, 2020 03:43 PM By Dhruv for Mitsubishi Xpander

The Mitsubishi Xpander already exists in South-east Asian markets and is powered by a petrol engine

The Xpander is a 7-seater MPV that will rival the Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo.

Its 1.5-litre petrol engine makes 105PS/141Nm and uses a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed auto transmission to drive the wheels.

Its launch is expected after BS6 norms kick in.

We expect Mitsubishi to price it in between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

Mitsubishi. Remember the name? Well, if you don’t, let me jog your memory. It’s a Japanese car brand that gave us gems like the Lancer, Cedia and Pajero. However, the last decade has seen Mitsubishi fade into the background in India because of an umpteen number of reasons, with the primary one being that we have hardly seen any new cars from them. But that is about to change.

The Mitsubishi Xpander was recently spotted in India. It was being tested before it is launched in India. And for those of you wondering what the Xpander is, it is a seven-seater MPV that will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

The Xpander is already sold in Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia. The unit that was spotted testing in India looks similar to what is sold in these South-east Asian countries. Over there, the Xpander uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 105PS of max power and 141Nm of peak torque. The transmission is either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed manual. Mitsubishi could choose to bring the same setup, as is, to India.

Apart from the Maruti Ertiga, the Xpander will also rival the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo. Take a look at the table below to find out how it compares to them:

Dimensions Mitsubishi Xpander (Indonesia-spec) Maruti Ertiga Mahindra Marazzo Length 4475mm 4395mm 4584mm Width 1700mm 1735mm 1866mm Height 1695mm 1690mm 1774mm Wheelbase 2775mm 2740mm 2760mm Ground Clearance 205mm 180mm 200mm

New BS6 emission norms are about to come into play in India from April 2020 and we expect Mitsubishi to introduce the Xpander once that happens.

On the features front, the Xpander packs in a touchscreen, multiple cubby holes throughout the cabin, a cooled glove box, cruise control as well as flexible seating that allows you to split and fold the seats according to your requirements.

When Mitsubishi does launch the Xpander in India, we expect the Japanese carmaker to price it between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 13 lakh, where it will square off against its other rivals in the segment.

