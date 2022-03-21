HomeNew CarsNewsMid-size Hatchback Sales In February 2022: Maruti Swift Occupies Pole Position Again
English | हिंदी

Mid-size Hatchback Sales In February 2022: Maruti Swift Occupies Pole Position Again

Published On Mar 21, 2022 05:34 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

  • 18349 Views
  • Write a comment

The Maruti hatchback has sold twice as much as the second model in line, which is the Tata Punch

Despite being a niche category, the mid-size hatchback segment contributes significantly to automobile sales in India. As usual, the Maruti Swift has remained the undisputed leader in February this year, followed by the Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Triber – in that order.

Here’s how the segment fared in February: 

February 2022

January 2022

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

8552

6841

25.01

21.51

30.12

-8.61

6115

Maruti Suzuki Swift

19202

19108

0.49

48.31

59.44

-11.13

12253

Tata Punch

9592

10027

-4.33

24.13

0

24.13

5433

Renault Triber

2397

2722

-11.93

6.03

10.42

-4.39

2694

Total

39743

38698

2.7

99.98

  • The Maruti Swift is the numero uno model in this segment, that too by quite a margin. However, its market share reduced by 11 percent over the past year. Its average six-month sales stand at 12,253 units.

  • The second in line is the Tata Punch, which is the latest entrant in this list. It sold just over 9,500 units, which is a just small 4.3 percent less than January 2022. It occupies nearly 25 percent of the sales in this category. 

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios takes the third position, registering a good 25 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dropped by almost 9 percent. 

  • The last one on this list is the Renault Triber, which sold 2,397 units in February. It registered a 12 percent and a four percent drop in its monthly sales and market share, respectively. Its six-month average sales stand at nearly 2,700 units.

  • Overall, the segment reported a 2.7 percent increase in its MoM sales.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Read Full News
  • Maruti Swift
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Renault Triber
  • Tata Punch
Big Saving !!
Save upto 35% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Swift In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Citroen C3
    Citroen C3
    Rs.5.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • MG 3
    MG 3
    Rs.6.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jul 2022
  • Maruti Alto 2022
    Maruti Alto 2022
    Rs.3.50 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Oct 2022
  • ORA R2
    ORA R2
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV
    Rs.14.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience