Mid-size Hatchback Sales In February 2022: Maruti Swift Occupies Pole Position Again

Published On Mar 21, 2022 05:34 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The Maruti hatchback has sold twice as much as the second model in line, which is the Tata Punch

Despite being a niche category, the mid-size hatchback segment contributes significantly to automobile sales in India. As usual, the Maruti Swift has remained the undisputed leader in February this year, followed by the Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Renault Triber – in that order.

Here’s how the segment fared in February:

February 2022 January 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 8552 6841 25.01 21.51 30.12 -8.61 6115 Maruti Suzuki Swift 19202 19108 0.49 48.31 59.44 -11.13 12253 Tata Punch 9592 10027 -4.33 24.13 0 24.13 5433 Renault Triber 2397 2722 -11.93 6.03 10.42 -4.39 2694 Total 39743 38698 2.7 99.98

The Maruti Swift is the numero uno model in this segment, that too by quite a margin. However, its market share reduced by 11 percent over the past year. Its average six-month sales stand at 12,253 units.

The second in line is the Tata Punch, which is the latest entrant in this list. It sold just over 9,500 units, which is a just small 4.3 percent less than January 2022. It occupies nearly 25 percent of the sales in this category.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios takes the third position, registering a good 25 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales. However, its year-on-year (YoY) market share has dropped by almost 9 percent.

The last one on this list is the Renault Triber, which sold 2,397 units in February. It registered a 12 percent and a four percent drop in its monthly sales and market share, respectively. Its six-month average sales stand at nearly 2,700 units.

Overall, the segment reported a 2.7 percent increase in its MoM sales.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT