Modified On Nov 29, 2022 11:38 AM By Shreyash for MG Hector 2022

The updated Hector is likely to go on sale in January next year.

The new Hector will be unveiled towards the end of the year.

Bookings are expected to begin on the same day.

It could be available in a single fully loaded variant.

ADAS and multi-colour ambient lighting are likely to be included.

It will retain the same engine options as before.

Expected to be priced at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new MG Hector has been making headlines in recent months, owing to a couple of spy shots and an online RTO document leak. Moving forward, it has been speculated that the premiere of the facelifted Hector is nearing, and that it may be unveiled on December 20, 2022.

Also Read: Here’s Your First Look At The MG Hector Facelift’s New Front End

The front look of the MG's upcoming midsize SUV has already been teased. To begin with, the new Hector will sport a new front-end appearance, which will include redesigned headlights, a revised bumper, and an all-new chrome mesh grille.

Also Read: Another Facelift Of MG ZS EV In The Works?

According to leaked images and teasers, the new Hector will have a whole new cabin layout, and perhaps a brand new 14-inch touchscreen interface. Other add-ons include a seven-inch digital driver's display, multi-colour ambient lighting, and more.

The SUV may also come with a full complement of radar-based ADAS functions, including that of automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep and departure assistance, and blind-spot detection.

Also Read: MG Astor’s Top-end Red Interior Theme Trickles Down To Sharp Variant

The midsize SUV will continue to run on the same engine options and won't undergo any mechanical alterations. A 48-volt mild hybrid system is connected to a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 143PS and 250Nm. It will be mated to either an eight-speed CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-liter diesel engine will still have 170PS and 350Nm, but it will only be offered temporarily with a six-speed manual transmission.

In recent news, an online leaked document suggests that the facelift will only be available in a single fully equipped trim, and the Hector Plus will follow suit. Having said that, the new MG Hector in its single fully equipped trim might cost Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700.