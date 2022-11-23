Modified On Nov 23, 2022 03:59 PM By Ansh for MG Hector 2022

The SUV is slated to get revised styling, larger screens and ADAS as part of the update

Hector is currently offered in four trims: Style, Shine, Smart and Sharp.

RTO document suggests the upcoming facelift may be limited to the Sharp trim.

A spy shot and few teasers have revealed the SUV’s front fascia and interior.

It will also get ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

We expect its prices to start from Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted MG Hector has been in the works for quite some time now. It has been spied on a few times, most recently without camouflage, while some details were officially teased.

While we await the SUV’s launch, an RTO document bearing details about the Hector facelift only lists the top-spec Sharp variant of the new MG Hector. With the facelift due to arrive soon, this development suggests MG might not offer the Hector facelift in trims other than Sharp. The same could apply to the facelifted six-seater Hector Plus, the current pre-facelift model of which is offered in three trims: Super, Smart and Sharp.

Given that the current iteration of the Hector will remain on sale alongside the facelifted version, this arrangement might have been the path chosen by MG. It would also be more likely for those considering the most feature-loaded variants of the Hector to be open to expanding their budget for the extra features that the facelifted model has to offer.

Now coming to the upgrades, we know from the spy shot and teasers that the facelifted version of the Hector will get an updated front end with a new chrome grille, redesigned front bumper and slightly tweaked headlamps. On the inside, it will come with a massive 14-inch touchscreen display, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, multi-colour ambient lighting and more.

The facelifted models will also feature ADAS tech like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind-spot detection. These updates would put it on a par with the top variant of the Mahindra XUV700, at least in terms of the technology offered.

Under the hood, it will get the same engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (making 143PS and 250Nm) and a 2-litre diesel engine (170PS and 350Nm). It will also get the same transmission options: a six-speed manual and an eight-speed CVT. The diesel is likely to remain a manual-only option for now.

Considering the facelift will only be offered in the Sharp trim, the prices for the new Hector could be around Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the facelifted Hector Plus could command a premium of around Rs 50,000 over corresponding pre-facelift variants. The updated MG midsize SUV is likely to debut by the end of the year.