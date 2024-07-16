All
MG Launches Its Monsoon Accessories Range In India

Modified On Jul 16, 2024 10:23 AM By Dipan for MG Comet EV

These accessories are available to purchase in MG’s dealerships and on their Indian website

  • The monsoon-specific accessories include car covers, car cleaners and a dashcam.

  • Merchandise like umbrellas with MG branding and car mobile holders are also being offered.

  • Prices of these accessories range from Rs 469 to Rs 12,990.

The monsoon season is here and MG India has launched its accessories range for the season. These accessories are available in all the carmaker’s dealerships and can also be ordered online. Let us take a look at all the accessories that are on offer:

List of Accessories and their Prices:

Accessory List

Price 

Umbrella

Rs 899

Car cover for Comet EV

Rs 1,849

Car cover for ZS EV/Astor

Rs 2,299

Car cover for Hector/Hector Plus

Rs 2,649

Car cover for Gloster 

Rs 3,199

Chrome cleaning kit

Rs 469

Interior cleaner spray

Rs 1,599

Car mobile holder with wireless charging

Rs 2,999

Dashcam with 2K recording

Rs 5,990

Dashcam with 4K recording 

Rs 12,990

Here's the description of all the monsoon accessories available:

  • Umbrella: An MG-branded umbrella that claims to provide UV protection and space for 2-3 people.

  • Car cover: Model-specific car covers that are waterproof and breathable and will save the cars from heavy rain and humidity, and hence rusting.

  • Chrome cleaning kit: An anti-corrosion solution for maintaining the shine of the chrome parts is also provided.

  • Interior cleaner spray: A powerful cleaner for interior surfaces that supposedly removes monsoon dirt and grime, leaving no odours or residue, is on offer.

  • Car mobile holder with wireless charging: A 360-degree rotatable mobile holder which supports wireless charging is also available.

  • Dash Camera: MG is also providing dashcams with an option of 2K or 4K recording.

It should be noted that the availability of accessories might vary from dealership to dealership. Customers are advised to check with their nearby dealers for availability.

MG in India

MG India currently has seven models on offer in India, two of which are EVs. However, the EV lineup is expected to see a new entrant soon, as the upcoming MG Cloud EV was spied recently, which is likely to cost around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices of the existing models start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the Comet EV, going all the way to the Gloster SUV, prices of which start at Rs 43.87 lakh.

