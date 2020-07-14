  • Login / Register
MG Hector Plus vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Published On Jul 14, 2020 By Sonny

The Hector Plus’ prices have finally been announced but how do the numbers compare to that of similarly priced options? We find out

The MG Hector Plus has finally been launched and as expected, the carmaker has made a splash with its aggressive pricing. It is a feature-packed 6-seater SUV based on the 5-seater Hector with the same choice of petrol, petrol mild-hybrid and diesel powertrains. Here’s how its prices compare to other 3-row SUVs and similarly priced SUV offerings:

Petrol

Prices (Similarly priced variants)

Hector Plus

Hector

Innova Crysta

Jeep Compass

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos
 

Style - Rs 12.84 lakh

        

Style - Rs 13.49 lakh

Super - Rs 13.64 lakh

    

SX/ SX AT - Rs 13.46 lakh/ Rs 14.94 lakh

HTX/ HTX AT - Rs 13.09 lakh/ Rs 14.34 lakh
   

GX/ GX AT - Rs 15.66 lakh/ Rs 17.02 lakh

    

GTX - Rs 15.29 lakh
       

SX(O) - Rs 16.15 lakh

  

Smart (AT) - Rs 16.65 lakh

Smart (AT) - Rs 16 lakh

  

Sport+ - Rs 16.49 lakh

SX Turbo DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh

HTX+/ HTX+ AT - Rs 15.34 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh
 

Sharp (AT) - Rs 17.56 lakh

    

SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh

GTX+/ GTX+ DCT - Rs 16.29 lakh/ Rs 17.34 lakh

Sharp (AT) - Rs 18.21 lakh

          

Takeaways:

  • The Hector Plus variants are Rs 65,000 more expensive than the corresponding variants of the 5-seater Hector.

  • The entry-level variant is more than 2 lakh cheaper than the entry-level petrol variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

  • Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta’s top-petrol variants are priced at Rs 19 lakh (VX) and Rs 21.78 lakh (ZX AT). It also comes in an 8-seater version for the GX variant at a premium of Rs 5,000.

  • MG’s six-seater offering also clashes with the premium variants of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hyundai SUV’s petrol variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh while the petrol-powered Seltos is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh.

  • The Jeep Compass petrol variants are priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 21.92 lakh. Only the entry version is within the price range of the Hector Plus.

Prices (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)

Hector Plus

Hector
 

Smart - Rs 14.22 lakh
 

Super - Rs 15.32 lakh

Sharp - Rs 17.29 lakh

Sharp - Rs 16.64 lakh

The Hector Plus and the Hector are the only ones in this segment to feature mild-hybrid technology. MG offers the Plus in only the top-spec variant which is priced at a premium of Rs 65,000 over the corresponding Hector variant.

Diesel

Prices (Similarly priced variants)

Hector Plus

Hector

Innova Crysta

Tata Harrier

XUV 500

Jeep Compass

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Style - Rs 14.44

Style - Rs 14 lakh

    

W7 - Rs 14.50 lakh

  

SX /SX AT - Rs 14.51 lakh/ Rs 15.99 lakh

HTX - Rs 14.44 lakh

Super - Rs 15.65 lakh

Super - Rs 15 lakh

  

XM/ XMA (AT) - Rs 15 lakh/ Rs 16.25 lakh

    

SX(O)/ SX(O) AT - Rs 15.79 lakh/ Rs 17.20 lakh

HTX+/ HTK+ AT - Rs 15.49 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh
 

Smart - Rs 16.50 lakh

G - Rs 16.44 lakh

XT - Rs 16.25 lakh 

W9 - Rs 16.20 lakh

      

Smart - Rs 17.15 lakh

Sharp - Rs 17.89 lakh

G+ - Rs 17.32 lakh

        

GTX+ AT - Rs 17.34 lakh
   

GX/ GX AT - Rs 17.47 lakh/ Rs 18.78 lakh

XZ/ XZA (AT) - Rs 17.50 lakh/ Rs 18.80 lakh

W11(Opt) -  Rs 17.70 lakh

Sport Plus - Rs 17.99 lakh

    

Sharp - Rs 18.54 lakh

    

XZ+/ XZA+ (AT) - Rs 18.75 lakh/ Rs 20 lakh

        

Takeaways

  • The Hector Plus has even more rivals with diesel powertrains like the Tata Harrier and  Mahindra XUV 500.

  • In the entry-level spec, Hector Plus is only Rs 44,000 more expensive than the corresponding variant of the 5-seater Hector.

  • The XUV500 is the most affordable 7-seater here with prices starting from Rs 13.20 lakh. Its next variant is Rs 6,000 more expensive than the entry-level Hector Plus.

  • Even in terms of diesel variants, the prices of the Hector Plus start Rs 2 lakh lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Like with the petrol variants, the VX and ZX are priced a lot higher than the Hector Plus costing between Rs 20.89 lakh and Rs 23.63 lakh. It also comes in an 8-seater version for the G, G+, GX and VX variants at a premium of Rs 5,000.

  • The Hyundai Creta’s diesel variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh while the diesel-powered Seltos is priced between Rs 10.34 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh.

  • Jeep’s SUV is the most expensive here and the only one on this list to offer a 4x4 drivetrain as well. Its diesel variants are priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh and only the entry version is within the price range of the MG Hector Plus.

MG Hector Plus Launch Tomorrow

In every sense, the MG Hector Plus seems to be the most affordable six-seater SUV in the market. Even its feature-loaded top-spec variants are great value-for-money propositions as compared to the nearest alternatives.

Sonny

