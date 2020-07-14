MG Hector Plus vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?
Published On Jul 14, 2020 11:09 AM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus
The Hector Plus’ prices have finally been announced but how do the numbers compare to that of similarly priced options? We find out
The MG Hector Plus has finally been launched and as expected, the carmaker has made a splash with its aggressive pricing. It is a feature-packed 6-seater SUV based on the 5-seater Hector with the same choice of petrol, petrol mild-hybrid and diesel powertrains. Here’s how its prices compare to other 3-row SUVs and similarly priced SUV offerings:
Petrol
|
Prices (Similarly priced variants)
|
Hector Plus
|
Hector
|
Innova Crysta
|
Jeep Compass
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Style - Rs 12.84 lakh
|
Style - Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Super - Rs 13.64 lakh
|
SX/ SX AT - Rs 13.46 lakh/ Rs 14.94 lakh
|
HTX/ HTX AT - Rs 13.09 lakh/ Rs 14.34 lakh
|
GX/ GX AT - Rs 15.66 lakh/ Rs 17.02 lakh
|
GTX - Rs 15.29 lakh
|
SX(O) - Rs 16.15 lakh
|
Smart (AT) - Rs 16.65 lakh
|
Smart (AT) - Rs 16 lakh
|
Sport+ - Rs 16.49 lakh
|
SX Turbo DCT - Rs 16.16 lakh
|
HTX+/ HTX+ AT - Rs 15.34 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Sharp (AT) - Rs 17.56 lakh
|
SX(O) Turbo DCT - Rs 17.20 lakh
|
GTX+/ GTX+ DCT - Rs 16.29 lakh/ Rs 17.34 lakh
|
Sharp (AT) - Rs 18.21 lakh
Takeaways:
-
The Hector Plus variants are Rs 65,000 more expensive than the corresponding variants of the 5-seater Hector.
-
The entry-level variant is more than 2 lakh cheaper than the entry-level petrol variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta.
-
Meanwhile, the Innova Crysta’s top-petrol variants are priced at Rs 19 lakh (VX) and Rs 21.78 lakh (ZX AT). It also comes in an 8-seater version for the GX variant at a premium of Rs 5,000.
-
MG’s six-seater offering also clashes with the premium variants of compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Hyundai SUV’s petrol variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh while the petrol-powered Seltos is priced between Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh.
-
The Jeep Compass petrol variants are priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 21.92 lakh. Only the entry version is within the price range of the Hector Plus.
|
Prices (Petrol Mild-Hybrid)
|
Hector Plus
|
Hector
|
Smart - Rs 14.22 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15.32 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 16.64 lakh
The Hector Plus and the Hector are the only ones in this segment to feature mild-hybrid technology. MG offers the Plus in only the top-spec variant which is priced at a premium of Rs 65,000 over the corresponding Hector variant.
Diesel
|
Prices (Similarly priced variants)
|
Hector Plus
|
Hector
|
Innova Crysta
|
XUV 500
|
Jeep Compass
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
Style - Rs 14.44
|
Style - Rs 14 lakh
|
W7 - Rs 14.50 lakh
|
SX /SX AT - Rs 14.51 lakh/ Rs 15.99 lakh
|
HTX - Rs 14.44 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15.65 lakh
|
Super - Rs 15 lakh
|
XM/ XMA (AT) - Rs 15 lakh/ Rs 16.25 lakh
|
SX(O)/ SX(O) AT - Rs 15.79 lakh/ Rs 17.20 lakh
|
HTX+/ HTK+ AT - Rs 15.49 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 16.50 lakh
|
G - Rs 16.44 lakh
|
XT - Rs 16.25 lakh
|
W9 - Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 17.15 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 17.89 lakh
|
G+ - Rs 17.32 lakh
|
GTX+ AT - Rs 17.34 lakh
|
GX/ GX AT - Rs 17.47 lakh/ Rs 18.78 lakh
|
XZ/ XZA (AT) - Rs 17.50 lakh/ Rs 18.80 lakh
|
W11(Opt) - Rs 17.70 lakh
|
Sport Plus - Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Sharp - Rs 18.54 lakh
|
XZ+/ XZA+ (AT) - Rs 18.75 lakh/ Rs 20 lakh
Takeaways
-
The Hector Plus has even more rivals with diesel powertrains like the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV 500.
-
In the entry-level spec, Hector Plus is only Rs 44,000 more expensive than the corresponding variant of the 5-seater Hector.
-
The XUV500 is the most affordable 7-seater here with prices starting from Rs 13.20 lakh. Its next variant is Rs 6,000 more expensive than the entry-level Hector Plus.
-
Even in terms of diesel variants, the prices of the Hector Plus start Rs 2 lakh lower than the Toyota Innova Crysta. Like with the petrol variants, the VX and ZX are priced a lot higher than the Hector Plus costing between Rs 20.89 lakh and Rs 23.63 lakh. It also comes in an 8-seater version for the G, G+, GX and VX variants at a premium of Rs 5,000.
-
The Hyundai Creta’s diesel variants are priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh while the diesel-powered Seltos is priced between Rs 10.34 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh.
-
Jeep’s SUV is the most expensive here and the only one on this list to offer a 4x4 drivetrain as well. Its diesel variants are priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh and only the entry version is within the price range of the MG Hector Plus.
In every sense, the MG Hector Plus seems to be the most affordable six-seater SUV in the market. Even its feature-loaded top-spec variants are great value-for-money propositions as compared to the nearest alternatives.
