MG Hector Plus To Launch On July 13

Published On Jul 07, 2020 11:47 AM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

Pre-bookings are already open for the upcoming six-seater, three-row Hector

Hector Plus will be launched as a six-seater with captain seats in the middle row.

It will be offered in three variants with three powertrain options.

Engine options are diesel-MT, turbo-petrol AT and turbo-petrol mild-hybrid manual.

It will get the same features as the 5-seater Hector apart from two major additions: captain seats and smart trunk.

It will feature a revised front- and rear-end styling along with new tan upholstery.

The three-row MG Hector that debuted at Auto Expo 2020 in February finally has a confirmed launch date: July 13. The carmaker is already accepting bookings for the new Hector Plus at a token amount of Rs 50,000.

MG has already revealed various details of the Hector Plus, including the variant and powertrain combinations offered, which are as follows:

Variants Engine Options Super Diesel-MT Smart Diesel-MT, Petrol-AT Sharp Diesel-MT, Petrol-AT, Petrol mild-hybrid-MT

The Hector Plus shares the same engines as the 5-seater SUV: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol making 143PS and 250Nm that is also offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel which puts out 170PS and 350Nm. MG will offer the turbo-petrol engine in the Hector Plus with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic only while the diesel is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol mild-hybrid powertrain that is limited to the top-spec Hector Plus is only available with a 6-speed manual as well.

In terms of features, the Hector Plus will get the same equipment offered on the corresponding variants of the regular 5-seater Hector. It will come with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a powered tailgate, and power-adjustable front seats. It does sport a few changes apart from the captain row seats in the middle row. The Hector Plus gets its own design for the lamps and bumpers. It also adds a new swipe-to-open feature for the boot and a few handy comforts for the third-row occupants. In terms of safety, the Hector Plus will be equipped with up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and ESP (electronic stability program).

The new Hector Plus is likely to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variant of the 5-seater SUV which costs between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom). MG will be taking on the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas with its latest offering. It will be followed up with a 7-seater version of the Hector.

