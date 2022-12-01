Published On Dec 01, 2022 03:28 PM By Tarun for MG Hector

The facelifted model is likely to be officially unveiled on December 20

MG’s debut product for India in 2019, the Hector SUV, is all set to receive another facelift. The updated version could be revealed on December 20 while its price will be announced later. This new update will make it more premium than ever.

Many details of the upcoming facelifted Hector have already been teased and (or) leaked and these are five key differences seen on the soon-to-be launched model so far, when compared with the one on sale:

Tweaked Front Profile

The front profile gets simple yet significant visual changes highlighted by the new and bigger grille with chrome studs. The front bumper has also been tweaked and you get gloss black surround for the bumper-mounted headlamps instead of the pre-facelift’s chrome finish. Lastly, the brow-shaped LED position lamps are now slightly sleeker.

Redesigned Rear Profile

The Hector’s derriere has undergone noticeable cosmetic upgrades too. While the tail lamps are unchanged in shape and currently connected by an applique, they will now integrate lighting. Just below the connected lights, there is a new chrome strip running across the rear of the car.

The bumper and boot lid have been redesigned and now give a more muscular look. The ‘Hector’ badging is now bigger and inscribed just near the boot lid. Also, the faux dual exhausts get a new design.

New Cabin Layout

The heavily revamped interior looks more rich and premium. It still gets a dual-tone black and off-white theme, but this time, the dashboard is covered in black and the seats get the off-white shade. The outgoing Hector gets a dual-tone shade for the dashboard itself. The entire cabin layout has been changed, including new AC vents, a digital driver’s display, a square engine push start-stop button and a fresh design for the centre console.

Massive Touchscreen System

MG changed the game when it introduced the Hector with a large, vertically-aligned central display, and it is doing the same with its facelift. The standout element in this new cabin is the massive portrait-styled 14-inch touchscreen system. Technical details about this infotainment are yet to be revealed but we’re expecting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with connected car tech features, and digital assistant integration as well (like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

Safer with ADAS

One of the biggest feature additions on board the MG Hector’s facelift will be ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems). Two out of four MG cars in India already get the radar-based technology: Astor and Gloster. The Hector’s ADAS suite should feature auto emergency braking, forward collision warning, auto high-beam assist, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. This feature addition will bring it on level terms with the Mahindra XUV700 that already comes with ADAS.

Besides these differences, the 2023 Hector is expected to continue with the same set of turbo-petrol, petrol mild-hybrid, and diesel engine choices as the current model. The updated Hector may only be offered in one fully loaded top trim with prices starting from Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom), with the current Hector to stay on sale for its more affordable variants.

