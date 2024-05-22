Published On May 22, 2024 06:15 PM By Samarth for MG Hector

With this Limited Edition, Hector comes in a New Evergreen paint scheme with all-black interiors and a special embossing on the seats.

MG Motor is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in India, and to mark this milestone, the British manufacturer launched 100-year limited editions of the Hector, Astor, ZS EV, and Comet EV. Said that, this edition is offered in both Hector and Hector Plus models as well. These limited edition variants has started reaching dealerships and here is how the limited edition of the MG Hector 100-year special edition looks in real life.

Exterior

The special edition only offers cosmetic changes inside and out. MG has introduced a new Evergreen exterior color, drawing inspiration from the iconic British Racing Green colour. It also gets a black roof and blacked out exterior elements like the grille and ORVMs.

The chrome elements have also been swapped with dark chrome. Additionally, the alloy wheel design has also been revised and now comes in all black colour with red finished brake calipers.

Apart from this, there is a '100-Year Edition' badge on the tailgate, symbolizing the brand's centenary year.

Interiors

MG Hector limited edition gets all-black interiors with '100-Year Edition' embroidery on the front headrests. Additionally, the infotainment system also gets a new green-themed interface with an option of customizing the widget's color as well.

Powertrain

The MG Hector comes with a choice of two engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143 PS and 250 Nm) and 2-litre diesel engine (170PS and 350Nm). Both the engines gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while there's an option of CVT gearbox with the petrol unit only. The 100-Year Edition Hector and Hector Plus is available with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a CVT transmission and the 2-litre diesel engine paired with a manual transmission.

Features

The Hector limited edition is based on the second-to-top Sharp Pro variant of the SUV, thus it gets all the features like 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 7-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats with electronic adjustment for driver seat and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and auto emergency braking.

Price and Rivals

The price is Hector special edition starts at Rs 21.20 lakh for the Petrol engine options and for diesel it starts at Rs 21.90 lakh. The MG Hector 100 year special edition will rival the Tata Harrier, 5-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and higher-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

