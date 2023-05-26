Modified On May 26, 2023 07:16 PM By Ansh for MG Gloster

Apart from an all-black exterior, this special edition can get a different cabin theme as well

The MG Gloster will soon get a new special edition version. In a new teaser, the carmaker gave a glimpse of the special “Blackstorm” edition of the SUV. From the looks of it, this special edition of the Gloster will get an all-black exterior hue with Blackstorm badging on the exterior.

What To Expect

MG already offers the Gloster with a black exterior shade. So with this special edition, we can expect all the chrome bits to be blacked out and it may also get all-black alloy wheels. And though there is no teaser of its cabin, we can expect the same black treatment on its upholstery too.

Features

The teaser did not give much about the Black Storm edition, but it will likely not get any features added as the standard version of the SUV is already well-equipped. It comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 12-way adjustable driver seat and wireless phone charging.

Also Read: MG Motor India Outlines A 5-year Roadmap, EVs To Be The Key Focus

In terms of safety, it will come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane change assist, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Powertrain

The Black Storm will likely get both the engine options of the standard version which gets a 2-litre diesel engine (161PS and 374Nm) with a rear-wheel-drive setup and a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine (216PS and 479Nm) with a four-wheel drivetrain. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Price & Rivals

The Gloster is priced between Rs 38.08 lakh and Rs 42.38 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Black Strom edition will likely carry a premium over the standard variants. The Gloster rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.

Read More on : MG Gloster diesel