Modified On May 10, 2023 04:18 PM By Rohit

The carmaker has shared that it will be investing more than Rs 5,000 crore for its Indian business operations in the next five years

MG to set up another manufacturing plant in Gujarat, upping total annual production capacity from the current 1.2 lakh to 3 lakh.

Focused on strengthening local manufacturing of EV parts and establishing a battery assembly unit in Gujarat as well.

Plans to launch 4-5 new cars, most of which will be EVs.

Aims to attain 65 to 75 percent of total car sales from EV lineup by 2028.

MG Motor reinforces its commitment to the Indian market and looks all charged up in its newly announced 5-year roadmap. It includes setting up a new plant, introducing new cars, localising new technology, and a fresh round of investments. Let’s take a look at all the details:

Increasing Localisation And Production

MG plans to set up a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat to increase the combined production output from the existing 1.2 lakh cars to 3 lakh cars annually.

The carmaker also plans on strengthening local manufacturing of EV components and establishing a battery assembly unit in Gujarat. It will also invest in new technologies such as hydrogen fuel cells and cell manufacturing, and increased localisation through JVs or third-party manufacturing.

It also has plans of diluting the majority of the shareholding among Indians in the next two to four years.

Also Read: These Are 10 Best-selling Car Brands In April 2023

New Cars And Sales Expectation

MG has divulged that it intends to launch four to five new cars, most of which will be EVs, in our market in the said period. The carmaker also states that it wishes EVs to constitute 65 to 75 percent of its total sales by 2028 in our market.

Investment Amount And Workforce

To achieve the above-mentioned goals, the carmaker has decided to infuse more than Rs 5,000 crore in its Indian business operations throughout the next five years. Another aspect of reaching the goal is having a larger workforce, which, as per the carmaker, will stand at 20,000 by 2028.

Also Read: Here Are The 15 Best-selling Cars In April 2023

MG’s Indian Innings Thus Far

The carmaker entered India back in 2019 with its midsize SUV, the Hector. In its nearly 4-year stint, MG Motor has introduced a range of cars to our market, including a full-size SUV and two EVs, one of which is the newly launched Comet EV, India’s most affordable electric car. In April 2023, it was the eighth best-selling car brand after Honda.

Also Read: 2023 MG Hector First Drive: Do ADAS And The Added Features Justify The Premium?