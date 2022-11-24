Modified On Nov 24, 2022 02:42 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The existing options were an all-black theme and dual-tone white and black theme, depending on the powertrain chosen

For an extra Rs 10,000, the second-from-top Sharp variants can be upgraded with the Red Sangria interior theme.

The premium is only for the naturally aspirated variants, while the turbo variant gets it free of cost.

This cabin theme was earlier exclusive to the top-end Savvy variant.

Features perforated leather seats, an AI-enabled robot assistant, a panoramic sunroof and ADAS.

Gets choice of 110PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Sharp trim is priced from Rs 14.68 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor’s second-from-top Sharp variant now gets the option of the distinctive Red Sangria interior theme, for a small premium of Rs 10,000. This interior shade was previously exclusive to the top-spec Style variant. The Astor is offered with three interior shades across variants - dual-tone black and ivory white, Tuxedo black (all-black), and Red Sangria.

MG Astor’s feature-rich cabin is equipped with several niceties like perforated leather seats, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, the AI-enabled robot assistant, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, up to six airbags, ESP, hill-start/descent control and a 360-degree camera.

Its segment exclusive safety feature, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system), is still limited to the Savvy variant with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Powering the Astor are 110PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The naturally aspirated petrol unit gets the option of a five-speed manual and CVT, while the turbo unit is coupled with a 6six-speed automatic.

The MG Astor retails from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivalling the likes of Hyundai Creta , Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , Maruti Grand Vitara and Nissan Kicks .

