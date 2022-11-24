MG Astor’s Top-end Red Interior Theme Trickles Down To Sharp Variant

Modified On Nov 24, 2022 02:42 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

  • 980 Views
  • Write a comment

The existing options were an all-black theme and dual-tone white and black theme, depending on the powertrain chosen

MG Astor Interior

  • For an extra Rs 10,000, the second-from-top Sharp variants can be upgraded with the Red Sangria interior theme. 

  • The premium is only for the naturally aspirated variants, while the turbo variant gets it free of cost. 

  • This cabin theme was earlier exclusive to the top-end Savvy variant. 

  • Features perforated leather seats, an AI-enabled robot assistant, a panoramic sunroof and ADAS. 

  • Gets choice of 110PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. 

  • Sharp trim is priced from Rs 14.68 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). 

MG Astor’s second-from-top Sharp variant now gets the option of the distinctive Red Sangria interior theme, for a small premium of Rs 10,000. This interior shade was previously exclusive to the top-spec Style variant. The Astor is offered with three interior shades across variants - dual-tone black and ivory white, Tuxedo black (all-black), and Red Sangria. 

MG Astor Interior

MG Astor’s feature-rich cabin is equipped with several niceties like perforated leather seats, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, the AI-enabled robot assistant, a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable driver seat, up to six airbags, ESP, hill-start/descent control and a 360-degree camera. 

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara vs Rivals: Price Talk

Its segment exclusive safety feature, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system), is still limited to the Savvy variant with adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. 

MG Astor Interior

Powering the Astor are 110PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engines. The naturally aspirated petrol unit gets the option of a five-speed manual and CVT, while the turbo unit is coupled with a 6six-speed automatic. 

Also Read: MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq: Space And Practicality Compared

The MG Astor retails from Rs 10.32 lakh to Rs 18.23 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivalling the likes of Hyundai CretaToyota Urban Cruiser HyryderKia SeltosVolkswagen TaigunSkoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara and Nissan Kicks.

Read More on : Astor Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Astor

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 43% ! Find best deals on Used MG Cars
View Used MG Astor In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsMG Astor’s Top-end Red Interior Theme Trickles Down To Sharp Variant
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience