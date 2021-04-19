Mercedes-Benz EQB: Brand’s Third Electric Car Debut This Year

Published On Apr 19, 2021 06:01 PM By Dhruv

Mercedes-Benz seems to be on a roll in the electric space, debuting its third zero emission vehicle for 2021

India launch is expected in 2022 at a price of around Rs 1 crore.

Top-spec variants push close to 300PS of power from electric motors.

A 400km range is expected even in stringent conditions from the all-wheel-drive version, using a 66.5kWh battery pack.

100kW DC fast charging can top up batteries from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes.

A long-range version of the EQB will be revealed later.

Design is similar to other EQ vehicles: sleek and flowing for energy efficient aerodynamics.

Overall shape of the car and its interior is similar to Mercedes-Benz GLB.

Mercedes-Benz seems to be quite serious about catching up with Tesla by offering electric cars across price brackets and segments. The latest to come out of its stable is the EQB, which can also be specced with a third row to be used as a seven-seater. It will also come in a China-specific version that will be revealed in Shanghai soon, before the global version goes on sale in other countries later in 2021. The US will get it in 2022, and we expect India to get it sometime in the same year.

The German carmaker has been shy when it comes to disclosing powertrain figures. It has, however, revealed the Chinese market will get a fully-loaded AMG Line variant that can dish out 292PS. In Europe, Mercedes will offer a few more options. Buyers will be able to choose between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, different power outputs with some of them going past 272PS, and a 66.5kWh battery pack. As far as range is concerned, the all-wheel-drive version (EQB 350 4MATIC) can do more than 400km in stringent real world conditions (WLTP cycle). Mercedes has also revealed that a longer-range version of the EQB is also in the works. As far as charging is concerned, Mercedes hasn’t said much. All we know is a 100kW supply will top up the batteries from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes.

Unlike the EQS, the EQB is not based on an all-new platform, instead, it uses the GLB as a starting point. Thus, it is similar in terms of dimensions: 4,684mm in length, 1,834mm in width, and 1,667mm in height. In terms of design as well, the EQB has much in common with the GLB: a longish bonnet, a tall body, and an upright rear that drops quite suddenly to the bumper. All in all, very SUV-like. The details, however, are more in line with the new EQ family of Mercedes, with sleek LED headlamps, a piano-black panel in place of the grille, and even sleeker LED tail lamps at the rear connected by a light bar.

The interior too is different from the EQB, more similar to that of the GLB. The twin-screen setup that encompasses the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen immediately draw your eyes. The turbine-style circular air vents also scream for attention. Overall, if you have sat in the GLB before, you will find the EQB’s cabin rather similar.

As far as features and the safety suite is concerned, the EQB is expected to pack all the regular bells and whistles you get on a Mercedes-Benz GLB, including various driver-assist functions. Safety features such as traction control, ESP, and blind spot monitoring will also be present on board. In the event of a crash, a guard, which is present in front of the batteries, will keep them from being pierced by sharp objects.

The EQB, like the EQC, will go for close to Rs 1 crore, when it is launched here sometime in 2022. As far as rivals are concerned, it will go up against the Tesla Model Y and the Audi Q4 e-tron globally. It had no direct rivals in India, but we might just have some by the time it gets here.

