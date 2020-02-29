Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020 vs Tata Nexon: Which One To Buy?

Published On Feb 29, 2020 03:58 PM By Saransh for Maruti Vitara Brezza

While the Nexon is available with both petrol and diesel engines in the BS6 era, the facelifted Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only offering

Soon after launching the facelifted 2020 Nexon, Maruti has launched the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It gets updated aesthetics along with a petrol engine for the first time. So, let’s see how the updated Brezza fares against its arch rival, the Tata Nexon.

Dimensions:

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift Tata Nexon Length 3995mm 3993mm Width 1790mm 1811mm Height 1640mm 1606mm Wheelbase 2500mm 2498mm Boot Space 328L 350L

The Vitara Brezza is marginally longer than the Nexon but Tata’s SUV is considerably wider.

The Maruti SUV with its boxier design is also the taller one here with a marginally longer wheelbase.

However, the Nexon has a bigger boot space.

Engines: Since the Vitara Brezza is a petrol-only offering, we will only compare the petrol engines of both the sub-4m SUVs.

Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift Tata Nexon Engine 1.5-litre 1.2-litre turbo Power 105PS 120PS Torque 138Nm 170Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 6-speed MT/AMT Fuel Economy 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl 17.2kmpl

The Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo unit is more powerful and also has a higher torque output.

Where the Brezza comes with a 5-speed MT as standard, the Nexon gets a 6-speed unit.

Also, the Brezza gets a torque converter automatic against the Nexon’s AMT option.

Price comparison: We will only compare the similarly priced (less than Rs 50,000) variants of the two sub-4m SUVs.

Maruti Vitara Brezza (MT) Tata Nexon (Petrol-MT only) XE- Rs 6.95 lakh LXI- Rs 7.34 lakh XM- Rs 7.70 lakh VXI- Rs 8.35 lakh XZ- Rs 8.70 lakh ZXI- Rs 9.10 lakh XZ+ Rs 9.50 lakh ZXI+ Rs 9.75 lakh XZ+ DT Rs 9.70 lakh ZXI+ DT- Rs 9.98 lakh XZ+(O) Rs 10.40 lakh XZ+(O) DT- Rs 10.60 lakh Maruti Vitara Brezza (AT) Tata Nexon (Petrol-AMT only) XMA- Rs 8.30 lakh VXI AT- Rs 9.75 lakh ZXI AT- Rs 10.50 lakh XZA+ Rs 10.10 lakh XZA+ DT- Rs 10.30 lakh ZXI+ AT- Rs 11.15 lakh XZA+(O)- Rs 11 lakh ZXI+ AT DT- Rs 11.40 lakh XZA+(O) DT- Rs 11.20 lakh

Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI vs Tata Nexon XM

Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI Rs 7.34 lakh Tata Nexon XM Rs 7.70 lakh Difference +Rs 36,000 (Nexon is more expensive)

Common Features: Dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, projector headlamps, steel wheels, LED tail lamps, body-coloured door handles, bumpers and ORVMs, manual AC, manual day/night IRVM, front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt-adjustable steering, keyless entry, and an audio system with Bluetooth.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift LXI offers over Tata Nexon XM: Nothing

What Tata Nexon XM offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza LXI: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, auto-folding ORVMs, LED DRLs, roof rails, and wheel covers.

Verdict: The Nexon XM gets better safety and utility features over the base-spec Brezza, justifying the premium it attracts. Hence, the Nexon is our pick here.

Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI vs Tata Nexon XZ

Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI Rs 8.35 lakh Tata Nexon XZ Rs 8.70 lakh Difference +Rs 35,000 (Nexon is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): LED DRLs, roof rails, wheel covers, steering-mounted controls, and electrically folding ORVMs.

What Vitara Brezza VXI offers over Tata Nexon XZ: LED headlamps, rear defogger, adjustable rear headrest, push-button start, and auto AC.

What Nexon XZ offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza VXI: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, height-adjustable front seat belts, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, and parking camera.

Verdict: It’s a close call here but the Nexon continues to win favour with us. It misses out on auto AC, LED headlamps, rear defogger, and push-button despite being more expensive, but compensates for them with additional safety features and a touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI vs Tata Nexon XZ+

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI Rs 9.10 lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ Rs 9.50 lakh Difference +Rs 40,000 (Nexon is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button start, rear defogger, auto AC, 60:40 split rear seats, and rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Vitara Brezza ZXI offers over Nexon XZ+: Cruise control and LED headlamps

What Nexon XZ+ offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, front centre armrest with storage, auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable front seatbelt, parking camera, and rear AC vents.

Verdict: The Nexon continues to offer better safety features compared to the Vitara Brezza. However, the Brezza is our pick here because it offers better value for money.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ vs Tata Nexon XZ+ DT

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ Rs 9.75 lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ DT Rs 9.70 lakh Difference +Rs 5,000 (Vitara Brezza is more expensive)

Common features (over previous variants): Parking camera, height-adjustable front seat belts, front centre armrest, and auto-folding ORVMs.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ offers over Nexon XZ+ DT: Auto LED headlamps, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, LED fog lamps, and auto-dimming IRVM.

What Nexon XZ+DT Offers over Vitara Brezza ZXI+: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster rear AC vents, and dual-tone colours.

Verdict: The results are a mixed bag here. So, if safety is your top priority, the Nexon should be your pick. But if you can compromise a bit on safety for modern features like cruise control and auto LED headlamps, we suggest you go for the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ DT vs Tata Nexon XZ+(O)

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ DT Rs 9.98 lakh Tata Nexon XZ+ (O) Rs 10.40 lakh Difference +Rs 42,000 (Nexon is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ DT offers over Nexon XZ+(O): LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, and dual-tone colours.

What Nexon XZ+(O) offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ DT: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, hill hold control, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, Xpress cool (on activation, it rolls down the driver side window and sets the AC temperature to minimum and the blower speed to maximum), sunroof, connected app for remote control of headlights, and lock unlock.

Verdict: If you don’t mind paying the Rs 40,000 premium over the ZXI+ DT, we would recommend the Nexon because it offers a lot more features than the Brezza. It even gets a sunroof.

Automatic Variants:

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI AT vs Tata Nexon XZA+

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI AT Rs 10.50 lakh Tata Nexon XZA+ Rs 10.10 lakh Difference +Rs 40,000 (Vitara Brezza is more expensive)

Common features: Dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminder, high speed alert, ISOFIX child seat anchors, all four power windows, steering-mounted control, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button start, rear defogger, auto AC, 60:40 split rear seats, and rear centre armrest with cupholders.

What Vitara Brezza ZXI AT offers over Nexon XZA+: Cruise control and LED headlamps.

What Nexon XZ+ offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, front centre armrest with storage, auto-folding ORVMs, wearable key, height-adjustable front seatbelt, parking camera, and rear AC vents.

Verdict: The Nexon continues to be our pick here simply because it offers a lot more features of the Vitara Brezza while being more affordable too.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT vs Tata Nexon XZA+(O)

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT/DT Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.40 lakh Tata Nexon XZA+(O)/DT Rs 11 lakh/ Rs 11.20 lakh Difference +Rs 15,000/+Rs 20,000 (Vitara Brezza is more expensive)

Common Features (over previous variants): Parking camera, height-adjustable front seat belts, front centre armrest, auto-folding ORVMs, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.

What Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT offers over Nexon XZA+(O): Mild-hybrid tech, LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and auto-dimming IRVM.

What Nexon XZA+(O) offers over Maruti Vitara Brezza ZXI+ AT: Multiple driving modes, traction control, electronic stability program, roll-over mitigation, brake disc wiping, digital instrument cluster, wearable key, rear AC vents, tyre pressure monitoring system, Xpress cool, sunroof, and connected app for remote control for headlights and lock unlock.

Verdict: Once again, the Nexon offers a lot more features than the Vitara Brezza while also being more affordable. The Tata offering continues to take the crown. However, if you don’t mind missing out on the Nexon’s added features and would prefer improved fuel efficiency instead thanks to its mild-hybrid tech, the Brezza is for you.

