    Maruti Victoris (Escudo) To Be Revealed Tomorrow, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

    Published On Sep 02, 2025 08:01 AM By Bikramjit

    9.2K Views
    The Maruti Victoris (which can also be called the Escudo) will be the carmaker’s new contender against the likes of Creta and Seltos

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a new compact SUV in India on September 3, 2025. It is expected to be called either Maruti Escudo or Maruti Victoris. This new SUV will slot between the Maruti Brezza and Maruti Grand Vitara and will be underpinned by Suzuki’s new Global C platform. It is expected to bring more features than the Grand Vitara at a more affordable price and will be retailed via Maruti’s Arena outlets. Here’s all you need to know about it:

    Design

    While the Escudo/Victoris is expected to borrow design inspiration from the Grand Vitara, the spy shots suggest a more upright stance and a cleaner look with less body cladding. It will be a little larger than the Grand Vitara, having two rows of seating. The SUV will also get newly designed alloy wheels and sleeker LED lighting elements, which will help it stand apart from its bigger sibling.

    Interior & Features

    Inside, the Escudo will debut with a fresh dashboard layout and a larger floating touchscreen unit. Feature highlights could include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium Arkamys-tuned sound system, and a fully digital driver’s display, as well as some premium amenities like a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

    On the safety side, the SUV is expected to offer six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and even advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

    Powertrain

    Under the hood, Maruti could equip the Escudo with its familiar mild-hybrid petrol engine, a CNG option with a new dual cylinder setup and a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid mill, which is already offered on the Grand Vitara. Here are the specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre strong hybrid engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    *AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; eCVT = Electronic continuously variable automatic transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The Maruti Escudo or Victoris will be retailed under the Arena wing of the carmaker, is expected to be priced from Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will be a stronger contender from Maruti’s side to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Tata Curvv.

    1 comment
    1
    R
    ramesh prasad rai
    Sep 2, 2025, 12:34:16 PM

    Maruti car s is the best of our competitive an d best' of consumers satisfaction

