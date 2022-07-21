Modified On Jul 21, 2022 09:11 AM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The SUV’s colour palette consists of six monotone and three dual-tone options

Monotone shades are blue, white, brown, grey, red, and silver.

Dual-tone options are red, white and silver, all with a black roof.

The two-tone paint options are limited to the higher-specced trims.

Maruti to launch the Grand Vitara in September, prices expected to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti has showcased the Grand Vitara, its version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be sold in six trims and nine exterior shades.

The Grand Vitara will be available in six monotone and three dual-tone paint options. Let’s check them out:

Monotone colours

Celestial Blue

Arctic White

Chestnut Brown

Grandeur Grey

Opulent Red

Splendid Silver

Dual-tone options

Arctic White with black roof

Opulent Red with black roof

Splendid Silver with black roof

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options:

Variant Blue White Brown Grey Red Silver White with black roof Red with black roof Silver with black roof Sigma Yes Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Delta Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Zeta Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Alpha Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Zeta+ Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Alpha+ Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Grand Vitara’s Toyota counterpart gets one additional paint option each in monotone and dual-tone palette, namely the Midnight Black and Speedy Blue with Midnight Black roof. The Toyota SUV offers the maximum number of colour choices in its segment.

The Grand Vitara’s shades are not new as we have already seen them on other NEXA models such as the Ciaz and facelifted XL6. Although it gets a black roof option for the dual-tone shades like most other SUVs in its space, we would have loved to see Maruti offer it with a different colour roof. For reference, the previous-gen Brezza had an orange roof option while the new Brezza gets an optional white roof too. Even Kia used to offer an optional orange roof on the Seltos.

Maruti will commence series production of the SUV in August and launch it in September. The 2022 Grand Vitara could have a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.