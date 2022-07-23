Here Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Maruti Grand Vitara

Published On Jul 23, 2022 10:58 AM By Tarun for Maruti Grand Vitara

  • 25313 Views
  • Write a comment

The Grand Vitara mild-hybrid is available in four variants, while the strong-hybrid gets only two variant choices

maruti grand vitara

Maruti has revealed the specifications, features, dimensions, and everything except the price of the Grand Vitara. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the recently revealed Toyota Hyryder, borrowing its powertrains and transmissions too. The bookings are underway while the prices will be out in September. 

The Grand Vitara will be available with two petrol engines: a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 116PS strong-hybrid (self-charging) hybrid. The segment-exclusive strong-hybrid claims to deliver 27.97kmpl, making it the most fuel efficient mass-market car alongside the Hyryder. The mild-hybrid petrol can be had with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT transmissions, the former with the option of AWD. 

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara Vs Toyota Hyryder - All Differences In 10 Pics

The Grand Vitara uses the Nexa’s variant nomenclature: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The strong-hybrid variants get the ‘+’ suffix on the Zeta and Alpha variants. So, while we await the prices, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features. 

Variants

1.5-litre mild-hybrid

1.5-litre strong-hybrid

Sigma

MT

-

Deta

MT, AT

-

Zeta

MT, AT

-

Alpha

MT, AT, 4WD MT

-

Zeta+

-

e-CVT

Alpha+

-

e-CVT

Grand Vitara Sigma

maruti grand vitara

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Projector headlamps

  • LED position lamp

  • LED DRLs

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicator

  • 17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover

  • Dual-tone interior (Black and Maroon)

  • 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster

  • Front sliding armrest

  • Height adjustment for driver’s seat

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start-stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • 60:40 rear folding seats

-

  • Dual front airbags

  • ESP

  • Hill-hold assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX

For a base variant, it gets some essential features like projector headlamps, height adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It’s high on the safety front, with ESP and hill hold assist as standard. 

Grand Vitara Delta

maruti grand vitara

The Delta variant gets the following features over the Sigma: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

-

  • Front footwell light

  • Rear reclining seats

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Cruise control

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

  • Rear parking camera

There are no exterior and interior differences between the Grand Vitara’s Sigma and Delta variants. On the features front, it adds paddle shifters with automatic transmission, cruise control, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment, and a rear parking camera. 

Grand Vitara Zeta

maruti grand vitara

Here’s what the Zeta variant offers over the Delta: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Automatic LED projector headlamps

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Door spot ambient lighting

  • Soft-touch finish on the dashboard

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Side and curtain airbags

The Zeta variant doesn’t get any important additions over the Delta, save for the LED headlamps and side and curtain airbags. 

Grand Vitara Alpha

maruti grand vitara

The Alpha variant gets these features over the Zeta: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual tone exterior shades

  • Leatherette seats

  • Panoramic Sunroof

-

  • AWD (AllGrip)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Hill descent control (only AWD)

  • Auto day/night IRVM

While it’s missing the feature highlights of the Grand Vitara, this variant does get some premium features like leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and hill descent control. Mainly, you can opt for the AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain with the Alpha manual variant, which is the main feature highlight of this variant. 

Grand Vitara Zeta+ Strong Hybrid

maruti grand vitara

Following are the features that you get on the Zeta+ over the mild-hybrid Zeta and Alpha: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

-

  • All black interior

  • Ambient lighting on the dashboard

  • Head-up display

  • Wireless phone charger

    

The Zeta+ is the entry-level variant for the strong-hybrid powertrain. To differentiate, there’s an all black interior inside with champagne gold accents, compared to the dual tone shade of the mild-hybrid variants. Feature additions over the mild-hybrid Zeta and Alpha variants are minor, including a head-up display and a wireless phone charger. The 360 degree camera from the mild-hybrid Alpha is missing here.  

Grand Vitara Alpha+

maruti grand vitara

Here’s what the top-end variant of the Grand Vitara strong hybrid offers over Zeta+ : 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort/Convenience

Infotainment

Safety
 

  • Leatherette steering wheel

  • Puddle lamps

  • Front ventilated seats

  

  • 360-degree camera

  • TPMS

The top-end Alpha+ variant doesn’t add too many features, but gets most of the highlights that Maruti has been teasing for the past weeks. Puddle lamps, front steering wheel, a 360-degree camera (also in Alpha), and TPMS are limited to this variant. The front seat ventilation and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring) are exclusively offered in this variant.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

Read Full News
space Image
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsHere Are The Variant-wise Features Of The Maruti Grand Vitara
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience