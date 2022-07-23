Published On Jul 23, 2022 10:58 AM By Tarun for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara mild-hybrid is available in four variants, while the strong-hybrid gets only two variant choices

Maruti has revealed the specifications, features, dimensions, and everything except the price of the Grand Vitara. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the recently revealed Toyota Hyryder, borrowing its powertrains and transmissions too. The bookings are underway while the prices will be out in September.

The Grand Vitara will be available with two petrol engines: a 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid and a 116PS strong-hybrid (self-charging) hybrid. The segment-exclusive strong-hybrid claims to deliver 27.97kmpl, making it the most fuel efficient mass-market car alongside the Hyryder. The mild-hybrid petrol can be had with 5-speed manual and 6-speed AT transmissions, the former with the option of AWD.

The Grand Vitara uses the Nexa’s variant nomenclature: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The strong-hybrid variants get the ‘+’ suffix on the Zeta and Alpha variants. So, while we await the prices, let’s take a look at its variant-wise features.

Variants 1.5-litre mild-hybrid 1.5-litre strong-hybrid Sigma MT - Deta MT, AT - Zeta MT, AT - Alpha MT, AT, 4WD MT - Zeta+ - e-CVT Alpha+ - e-CVT

Grand Vitara Sigma

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector headlamps

LED position lamp

LED DRLs

ORVM-mounted turn indicator

17-inch steel wheels with wheel cover Dual-tone interior (Black and Maroon)

4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster Front sliding armrest

Height adjustment for driver’s seat

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio controls

Keyless entry

Push-button start-stop

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

60:40 rear folding seats - Dual front airbags

ESP

Hill-hold assist

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX

For a base variant, it gets some essential features like projector headlamps, height adjustment for driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering wheel, and rear AC vents. It’s high on the safety front, with ESP and hill hold assist as standard.

Grand Vitara Delta

The Delta variant gets the following features over the Sigma:

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety - Front footwell light

Rear reclining seats Paddle shifters (AT only)

Cruise control 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology Rear parking camera

There are no exterior and interior differences between the Grand Vitara’s Sigma and Delta variants. On the features front, it adds paddle shifters with automatic transmission, cruise control, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment, and a rear parking camera.

Grand Vitara Zeta

Here’s what the Zeta variant offers over the Delta:

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety Automatic LED projector headlamps

Rear wiper and washer

17-inch alloy wheels Door spot ambient lighting

Soft-touch finish on the dashboard Auto-folding ORVMs 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Side and curtain airbags

The Zeta variant doesn’t get any important additions over the Delta, save for the LED headlamps and side and curtain airbags.

Grand Vitara Alpha

The Alpha variant gets these features over the Zeta:

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual tone exterior shades Leatherette seats Panoramic Sunroof - AWD (AllGrip)

360-degree camera

Hill descent control (only AWD)

Auto day/night IRVM

While it’s missing the feature highlights of the Grand Vitara, this variant does get some premium features like leatherette seats, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and hill descent control. Mainly, you can opt for the AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain with the Alpha manual variant, which is the main feature highlight of this variant.

Grand Vitara Zeta+ Strong Hybrid

Following are the features that you get on the Zeta+ over the mild-hybrid Zeta and Alpha:

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety - All black interior

Ambient lighting on the dashboard Head-up display

Wireless phone charger

The Zeta+ is the entry-level variant for the strong-hybrid powertrain. To differentiate, there’s an all black interior inside with champagne gold accents, compared to the dual tone shade of the mild-hybrid variants. Feature additions over the mild-hybrid Zeta and Alpha variants are minor, including a head-up display and a wireless phone charger. The 360 degree camera from the mild-hybrid Alpha is missing here.

Grand Vitara Alpha+

Here’s what the top-end variant of the Grand Vitara strong hybrid offers over Zeta+ :

Exterior Interior Comfort/Convenience Infotainment Safety Leatherette steering wheel

Puddle lamps Front ventilated seats 360-degree camera

TPMS

The top-end Alpha+ variant doesn’t add too many features, but gets most of the highlights that Maruti has been teasing for the past weeks. Puddle lamps, front steering wheel, a 360-degree camera (also in Alpha), and TPMS are limited to this variant. The front seat ventilation and TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring) are exclusively offered in this variant.