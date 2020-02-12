Maruti To Bring Longer, 5-Door Jimny To India By 2021
Published On Feb 12, 2020 08:00 AM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny
It seems like the true blue 4x4 SUV will not let you down on the practical front
The Jimny is offered as a small 3.6m, 3-door body-on-frame SUV in global markets.
Maruti would bring it to India as a longer, 5-door model to make it more practical for family use.
Maruti could also give it an option of 4x4 or 4x2, unlike the global model that comes with 4x4 as standard.
The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a choice of 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.
The India-spec model, to be retailed from Nexa showrooms, could be priced at around Rs 10 lakh.
We won’t be surprised if Maruti renames it ‘Gypsy’ in India.
The Suzuki Jimny recently made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2020. The compact 4x4 was showcased in its global 3-door avatar but that won’t make it to our shores. Instead, Maruti is looking to bring a longer, more practical 5-door version to India by 2021, insider sources have told us.
The Jimny is built on a ladder frame chassis which is key as an off-roader. Its 3-door version measures upto 3645mm in length while the longer 5-door version is expected to stay within the sub-4m category. The current global-spec Jimny still gets seating for four adults with two seats in the back, which doesn’t leave much room for luggage (85 litres). A longer 5-door version would make the Jimny more usable as a family car with extra space in the rear and improved luggage capacity.
While the Jimny’s all-black cabin is designed for utilitarian appeal that you wouldn’t mind getting muddy, it does not lack basic comforts. Its feature list includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, cruise control, LED headlamps and upto 6 airbags. The global-model features like heated front seats and lane departure warning are unlikely to make it to the Indian model.
The 4WD Jimny gets a low range transfer case to switch between 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low which is important to traverse tricky terrains. In India, it will likely be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 102PS and 130Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual. It may even get the 4-speed automatic option. If you’re worried about that output being enough to get the Jimny out of a rut, it’s important to note that the Jimny is relatively lightweight as an off-roader. Even with the added dimensions and two extra doors, it will likely have a kerb weight of well under 1.5-tonnes.
For those of you who like the Jimny ethos but don’t necessarily intend to do hardcore off-roading, Maruti may offer it in 2WD variant as well. This would also make the tough little SUV more affordable and more fuel efficient, thereby increasing its practicality as a city car too.
Maruti is expected to bring the 5-door Jimny to India by 2021, maybe even rebadging it as the Gypsy again. (In fact, the Gypsy was an extended version of the second-gen global Jimny/ Samurai.) It would likely be priced around the Rs 10 lakh mark and be sold via the Nexa chain of dealerships. The fourth-gen Jimny would take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha Xplorer in India.