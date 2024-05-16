Maruti Swift Zxi Plus vs Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O): Which One Offers Better Value?

The Swift offers additional features, but the Fronx still has an edge in terms of space

Maruti Swift 2024 vs Maruti Fronx

It’s an interesting time for those of you looking to buy a new Maruti car. The star of the moment is the new Maruti Swift that has undergone a generational update with sharper looks, additional comforts and even a new Z series petrol engine. These updates have also made the new Swift more expensive, with prices overlapping those of bigger Maruti models like the Fronx crossover.

In fact, the top-spec Swift Zxi Plus is priced quite close to the newly introduced Fronx Delta Plus(O) variant. If these are the choices in your budget, let’s find out which one offers better value.

Prices

 

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O)

MT

Rs 9 lakh

Rs 8.93 lakh

AMT

Rs Rs 9.50 lakh

Rs 9.43 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

  • The 2024 Maruti Swift is Rs 7,000 more expensive than the mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx. 

  • Both get the choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT at similar price differences.

Dimensions

 

Maruti Swift

Maruti Fronx

Length

3860 mm

3995 mm

Width

1735  mm

1765 mm

Height

1520 mm

1550 mm

Wheelbase

2450  mm

2520 mm

Boot Space

265 litres

308 litres

Maruti Fronx Delta+ Profile

  • Since the Fronx is a subcompact crossover which sits a segment above, it is bigger than Swift by all measurements.

  • The Fronx due to its bigger size will also offer more interior space than the Swift.

2024 Maruti Swift rear

  • Maruti’s subcompact crossover also has an advantage of extra 43 litres of boot space over the Swift.

  • The Fronx also has a commanding road presence with its design compared to the looks of the Swift.

Powertrain

Specifications

Maruti Swift ZXi MT

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT

Engine

1.2-litre 3 cyl petrol

1.2-litre 4 cyl petrol

Power

82 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

2024 Maruti Swift engine

  • Maruti is offering the new-generation Swift with the new Z series 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, while the Fronx gets the familiar K series naturally aspirated petrol engine in this new mid-spec trim which has a more refined nature.

  • The Fronx offers 8 PS more power than the 2024 Swift, but the torque difference between the two cars here is not much, i.e., just 1 Nm.

  • Both Swift and Fronx here get the same transmission options.

Feature Highlights

Features

Maruti Swift ZXi MT

Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front LED fog lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof antenna

  • LED multi reflector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • All black dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Footwell lighting

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Dual-tone black & maroon dashboard

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort & Convenience 

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Wireless charger

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Cruise control

  • Automatic headlights

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Automatic AC

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Steering mounted controls

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Rear defogger

  • Day/Night IRVM

  • Automatic headlights

Infotainment

  • 9-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker Arkamys sound system

  • 7-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • Seat belt reminder for all seats

  • ABS with EBD

2024 Maruti Swift cabin

  • For a premium of just Rs 7,000, the Swift not only offers a bigger 9-inch touchscreen over the Fronx, but additional comfort and convenience features like rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charger, a premium 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, and cruise control. 

Maruti Fronx Delta+ Interior

  • The Fronx’ mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant on other hand gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen with wireless  support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

  • Maruti’s crossover also gets the necessary creature comforts like automatic AC, steering mounted audio controls, automatic headlights, and a 4-speaker sound system.

  • On the safety front, both cars here get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold assist. The Swift however additionally comes with a rear parking camera as well, which is absent on the similarly priced variant of the Fronx.

Final Takeaway

At a price point of around Rs 9 lakh, the 2024 Maruti Swift comes in a fully loaded trim, offering many additional features compared to the Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant. While the Fronx is from a segment above, it misses out on several features like wireless charging, a premium sound system, cruise control, and a rear parking camera at this price point. However, the Fronx still stands out as a better option than the Swift in terms of space.

If you are looking for a feature-loaded package at this price point, the Swift fulfills that requirement. However, if your priority is space and ground clearance and you are willing to compromise on some additional features, the Fronx is also a good option.

