The Swift offers additional features, but the Fronx still has an edge in terms of space

It’s an interesting time for those of you looking to buy a new Maruti car. The star of the moment is the new Maruti Swift that has undergone a generational update with sharper looks, additional comforts and even a new Z series petrol engine. These updates have also made the new Swift more expensive, with prices overlapping those of bigger Maruti models like the Fronx crossover.

In fact, the top-spec Swift Zxi Plus is priced quite close to the newly introduced Fronx Delta Plus(O) variant. If these are the choices in your budget, let’s find out which one offers better value.

Prices

Maruti Swift Zxi Plus Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh AMT Rs Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.43 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The 2024 Maruti Swift is Rs 7,000 more expensive than the mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx.

Both get the choice of 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT at similar price differences.

Dimensions

Maruti Swift Maruti Fronx Length 3860 mm 3995 mm Width 1735 mm 1765 mm Height 1520 mm 1550 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2520 mm Boot Space 265 litres 308 litres

Since the Fronx is a subcompact crossover which sits a segment above, it is bigger than Swift by all measurements.

The Fronx due to its bigger size will also offer more interior space than the Swift.

Maruti’s subcompact crossover also has an advantage of extra 43 litres of boot space over the Swift.

The Fronx also has a commanding road presence with its design compared to the looks of the Swift.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Swift ZXi MT Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT Engine 1.2-litre 3 cyl petrol 1.2-litre 4 cyl petrol Power 82 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Maruti is offering the new-generation Swift with the new Z series 1.2-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, while the Fronx gets the familiar K series naturally aspirated petrol engine in this new mid-spec trim which has a more refined nature.

The Fronx offers 8 PS more power than the 2024 Swift, but the torque difference between the two cars here is not much, i.e., just 1 Nm.

Both Swift and Fronx here get the same transmission options.

Feature Highlights

Features Maruti Swift ZXi MT Maruti Fronx Delta Plus (O) MT Exterior LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front LED fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels

Roof antenna LED multi reflector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Interior All black dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

Footwell lighting

Rear parcel tray Dual-tone black & maroon dashboard

Fabric seat upholstery

Rear parcel tray Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Wireless charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Steering mounted controls

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM

Cruise control

Automatic headlights

Push button engine start/stop Automatic AC

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Steering mounted controls

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Rear defogger

Day/Night IRVM

Automatic headlights Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker Arkamys sound system 7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

3-point seat belts for all seats

Seat belt reminder for all seats

ABS with EBD

For a premium of just Rs 7,000, the Swift not only offers a bigger 9-inch touchscreen over the Fronx, but additional comfort and convenience features like rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charger, a premium 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, and cruise control.

The Fronx’ mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant on other hand gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen with wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Maruti’s crossover also gets the necessary creature comforts like automatic AC, steering mounted audio controls, automatic headlights, and a 4-speaker sound system.

On the safety front, both cars here get six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill hold assist. The Swift however additionally comes with a rear parking camera as well, which is absent on the similarly priced variant of the Fronx.

Final Takeaway

At a price point of around Rs 9 lakh, the 2024 Maruti Swift comes in a fully loaded trim, offering many additional features compared to the Fronx’s mid-spec Delta Plus (O) variant. While the Fronx is from a segment above, it misses out on several features like wireless charging, a premium sound system, cruise control, and a rear parking camera at this price point. However, the Fronx still stands out as a better option than the Swift in terms of space.

If you are looking for a feature-loaded package at this price point, the Swift fulfills that requirement. However, if your priority is space and ground clearance and you are willing to compromise on some additional features, the Fronx is also a good option.

