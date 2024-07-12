Modified On Jul 12, 2024 02:11 PM By Ansh for Maruti Swift

There are 5 variants to pick the new Swift from: Lxi, Vxi, Vxi (O), Zxi, and Zxi Plus, but only one of them will suit most of your needs the best

The new-generation Maruti Swift was launched in May 2024, and it came with a brand new design, updated interiors, a handful of first-time features, and a new and more fuel efficient petrol engine. The hatchback is offered in 5 variants, and we recently covered a detailed analysis of all the variants to see which one has the most to offer for its price. Before we get to the details of the most value-for-money variant, here is our take on the entire variant list.

Our Analysis

Lxi: A typical base variant. Only offers the basics but has a strong focus on safety features. Choose the next-in-line Vxi variant if you want some comfort features and/or an AMT transmission.

Vxi: Gives you the choice of an AMT option for added convenience in city commutes and you get some useful features like an infotainment system and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Vxi (O): Only consider if you are looking for connected car features on a tight budget. The features and tech it offers over the Vxi variant do not justify the price premium.

Zxi: This is our recommended variant. It gets a lot more features over the Vxi (O), and gets a much better exterior styling, all for a justifiable price premium.

Zxi Plus: Only pick if you want the full premium experience of the new-generation Swift. It offers more creature comforts and gets the option of a dual-tone exterior finish as well.

Swift Zxi: Best Variant?

Variant Ex-showroom Price MT Rs 8.29 lakh AMT Rs 8.75 lakh

We recommend this variant of the new Swift because of its detailed features list, and its decent exteriors. The Zxi variant gets LED lighting elements all around including LED DRLs, and it also gets 15-inch alloy wheels. The Swift only gets one engine option, and you can opt for both manual and automatic (AMT) with the Zxi variant.

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol Power 82 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

This variant also has an extensive feature list, and only misses out on a few creature comforts in comparison to the top-spec Zxi Plus variant. Here are some of its highlight features.

Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

LED tail lights

LED DRLs

15-inch alloy wheels

Body coloured ORVMs

Body coloured door handles Interior All-black cabin

Fabric upholstery

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Boot lamp Infotainment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Voice assistant

Suzuki Connect (Connected car tech) Comfort & Convenience Wireless phone charger

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Push start/stop button

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear USB ports (Type A and C) Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Hill hold assist

Rear parking sensors

Day & night adjustable IRVM

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rear wiper & washer with defogger

The Zxi variant is pretty well equipped and only misses out on a few features. The top-spec Zxi Plus, apart from some exterior and cabin upgrades, offers features like a bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, and a rear parking camera over our recommended variant.

Verdict

The Zxi variant of the new-generation Swift is the best value-for-money variant because, except for the few niceties of the top-spec variant, it offers everything you need from your hatchback. It has a good feature list, offers some creature comforts like wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless phone charger, and it has a well equipped safety kit. It gets the option of an AMT automatic gearbox as well, adding to the overall convenience.

If you want the additional features of the top-spec variant, then only you should consider spending the extra money, otherwise the Zxi variant will match most of your needs well.

