Maruti Suzuki Has 3.15 Lakh Orders Pending Delivery

Published On Jun 24, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny

Over 40 per cent of those are for the brand’s CNG offerings

Maruti is having to be selective about its product plans due to supply shortages.

Pending order figures confirmed by Maruti’s Executive Director, Shashank Srivastava.

1.3 lakh of the total pending orders are for the CNG models alone.

None of its models seem to attract a waiting period longer than 3 months as of now.

The country’s largest carmaker is also feeling the effects of various material shortages caused by supply disruptions. While Maruti has not stated model-specific figures, it did confirm that it has 3.15 lakh orders that are yet to be fulfilled.

That figure was shared by Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India. In a recent interaction with us, when asked about upcoming CNG models from Maruti, he stated, “We have sort of now stopped selecting and picking (which models to offer with CNG). We first have to supply the vehicles which are already available for CNG.”

“We have about 1.3 lakh bookings pending for CNG in an overall 3.15 lakh bookings which are pending overall for Maruti.”

“We need to do something on the supply front before we start introducing CNG in other models,” he added.

Currently, Maruti is staying on top of the waiting periods despite the large number of pending orders. According to the data available to us, the waiting period does not seem to extend beyond 3 months for any model in most cities.

The carmaker is likely preparing for the launch of its next big offering, the new Brezza, which is bound to attract significantly high demand. Based on the new features teased, it will also be using more chips for the added technology, which could affect its waiting times based on the supply situation.