Maruti S-Presso CNG Details Revealed. Coming At Auto Expo 2020?

Published On Jan 31, 2020 02:45 PM By Dhruv for Maruti S-Presso

Like other Maruti cars in the same price bracket, the S-Presso too will get a CNG option for select variants

S-Presso has received certification from the Delhi Transport Department.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine makes 59PS of power on CNG.

It will only be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The CNG powertrain will be available in LXI (O), VXI and VXI (O) variants.

We expect a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the regular variants.

It is expected to be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

A report acquired from the Transport Department of Delhi has revealed that Maruti Suzuki’s S-Presso will soon be available with a CNG kit. Just like other Maruti cars, this CNG kit will be fitted at the factory itself.

The report states that the CNG variant will be BS6 certified and when running on CNG, its 1.0-litre petrol engine will make 59PS of power compared to the 68PS it makes when running on petrol. The transmission remains, as is the case with other Maruti CNG cars, a 5-speed manual.

According to the document, the S-Presso will be offered with a CNG kit in three variants: LXI (O), VXI and VXI(O). This means that the base-spec LXI and top-spec VXI+ variant will not be available with a CNG option.

We expect the S-Presso CNG to be priced at a premium of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 over the corresponding petrol-powered variant. Here’s a look at the current prices of the petrol variants as well as the expected prices of the CNG-powered S-Presso.

Variant Current Price Expected Price With CNG LXI (O) Rs 4.11 lakh Rs 4.61 lakh to Rs 4.71 lakh VXI Rs 4.24 lakh Rs Rs 4.74 lakh to Rs 4.84 lakh VXI(O) Rs 4.30 lakh Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 4.90 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi.

As the CNG S-Presso is already certified with a BS6 rating and the petrol S-Presso was BS6 certified from launch, we expect Maruti to launch it soon, probably at Auto Expo 2020.

