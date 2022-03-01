HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Records Highest Ever Export Numbers
Maruti Records Highest Ever Export Numbers

Modified On Mar 01, 2022 06:16 PM By CarDekho

Out of the total 164,056 units shipped in February, Maruti exported more than 24,000 units

Maruti saw its highest export numbers ever, with over 24,021 units exported in the month of February. The carmaker recorded a total sale of 164,056 units, out of which 137,607 were domestic sales, 2,428 were sales to other OEMs (Toyota for Glanza and Urban Cruiser) and the remaining units were the exported ones.

The carmaker stated that the production of vehicles sold in the domestic markets suffered a minor impact due to the shortage of electronic components.

You can go through the press release for more information:

Maruti Suzuki sales in February 2022

New Delhi, March 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 164,056 units in February. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,607 units, sales to other OEMs of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles primarily sold domestically. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. 

The sales figures for February 2022 are given below:

Category: Sub-segment

Models

February

April-February

2022

2021

2021-22

2020-21

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

19,691

23,959

196,271

201,506

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR

77,795

80,517

622,567

637,446

Mini + Compact Segment

97,486

104,476

818,838

838,952

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

1,912

1,510

14,035

12,224

Total A: Passenger Cars

99,398

105,986

832,873

851,176

B: Utility Vehicles

Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6

25,360

26,884

265,700

202,927

C: Vans

Eeco

9,190

11,891

99,124

93,534

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

133,948

144,761

1,197,697

1,147,637

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Super Carry

3,659

2,722

30,015

26,241

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

137,607

147,483

1,227,712

1,173,878

Sales to other OEM

2,428

5,500

42,666

32,427

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

140,035

152,983

1,270,378

1,206,305

Total Export Sales

24,021

11,486

211,880

84,542

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

164,056

164,469

1,482,258

1,290,847
C
