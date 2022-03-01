Maruti Records Highest Ever Export Numbers

Modified On Mar 01, 2022 06:16 PM By CarDekho

Out of the total 164,056 units shipped in February, Maruti exported more than 24,000 units

Maruti saw its highest export numbers ever, with over 24,021 units exported in the month of February. The carmaker recorded a total sale of 164,056 units, out of which 137,607 were domestic sales, 2,428 were sales to other OEMs (Toyota for Glanza and Urban Cruiser) and the remaining units were the exported ones.

The carmaker stated that the production of vehicles sold in the domestic markets suffered a minor impact due to the shortage of electronic components.

You can go through the press release for more information:

Maruti Suzuki sales in February 2022

The sales figures for February 2022 are given below:

Category: Sub-segment Models February April-February 2022 2021 2021-22 2020-21 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 19,691 23,959 196,271 201,506 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR 77,795 80,517 622,567 637,446 Mini + Compact Segment 97,486 104,476 818,838 838,952 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 1,912 1,510 14,035 12,224 Total A: Passenger Cars 99,398 105,986 832,873 851,176 B: Utility Vehicles Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 25,360 26,884 265,700 202,927 C: Vans Eeco 9,190 11,891 99,124 93,534 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 133,948 144,761 1,197,697 1,147,637 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry 3,659 2,722 30,015 26,241 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 137,607 147,483 1,227,712 1,173,878 Sales to other OEM 2,428 5,500 42,666 32,427 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 140,035 152,983 1,270,378 1,206,305 Total Export Sales 24,021 11,486 211,880 84,542 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 164,056 164,469 1,482,258 1,290,847