Maruti Records Highest Ever Export Numbers
Modified On Mar 01, 2022 06:16 PM By CarDekho
Out of the total 164,056 units shipped in February, Maruti exported more than 24,000 units
Maruti saw its highest export numbers ever, with over 24,021 units exported in the month of February. The carmaker recorded a total sale of 164,056 units, out of which 137,607 were domestic sales, 2,428 were sales to other OEMs (Toyota for Glanza and Urban Cruiser) and the remaining units were the exported ones.
The carmaker stated that the production of vehicles sold in the domestic markets suffered a minor impact due to the shortage of electronic components.
You can go through the press release for more information:
Maruti Suzuki sales in February 2022
New Delhi, March 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 164,056 units in February. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,607 units, sales to other OEMs of 2,428 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 24,021 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles primarily sold domestically. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.
The sales figures for February 2022 are given below:
|
Category: Sub-segment
|
Models
|
February
|
April-February
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021-22
|
2020-21
|
A: Mini
|
Alto, S-Presso
|
19,691
|
23,959
|
196,271
|
201,506
|
A: Compact
|
Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR
|
77,795
|
80,517
|
622,567
|
637,446
|
Mini + Compact Segment
|
97,486
|
104,476
|
818,838
|
838,952
|
A: Mid-Size
|
Ciaz
|
1,912
|
1,510
|
14,035
|
12,224
|
Total A: Passenger Cars
|
99,398
|
105,986
|
832,873
|
851,176
|
B: Utility Vehicles
|
Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6
|
25,360
|
26,884
|
265,700
|
202,927
|
C: Vans
|
Eeco
|
9,190
|
11,891
|
99,124
|
93,534
|
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)
|
133,948
|
144,761
|
1,197,697
|
1,147,637
|
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
|
Super Carry
|
3,659
|
2,722
|
30,015
|
26,241
|
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)
|
137,607
|
147,483
|
1,227,712
|
1,173,878
|
Sales to other OEM
|
2,428
|
5,500
|
42,666
|
32,427
|
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)
|
140,035
|
152,983
|
1,270,378
|
1,206,305
|
Total Export Sales
|
24,021
|
11,486
|
211,880
|
84,542
|
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
|
164,056
|
164,469
|
1,482,258
|
1,290,847
