Maruti Suzuki Accessories Can Now Be Ordered Online

Published On Feb 28, 2022 01:34 PM By CarDekho

The carmaker is offering the service in 100+ cities across India through its accessories-dedicated website

Maruti is offering accessories on its Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) website available in 100+ cities across India. This service will allow its customers access to over 2000 genuine Maruti car accessories through their online portal.

Maruti has taken this initiative after studying data that suggests over 30% of customers prefer to buy car accessories online for their vehicles.

Here’s the press release for you to go through for more details:

Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories can now be ordered online from 100+ cities

New Delhi, February 28, 2022: Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories can now be ordered online in 100+ cities across India through Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) website. The revolutionary initiative offers an end-to-end Maruti Suzuki Genuine car Accessories buying solution with the option of home installation. Presently, a vast range of over 2000 Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories are available online and will be expanded progressively to include more products. Data suggests that over 30% of customers prefer to buy car accessories online for their car enhancement. Maruti Suzuki’s initiative is accordingly aligned with the changing trends and customer needs for digital buying.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Changing times and customer preferences have ushered radical changes in the way today’s customers’ shop. Increasingly online buying is the preferred mode of purchase. Maruti Suzuki draws inspiration from these changing customer behaviours and therefore we have digitized 24 out of 26 touchpoints of customers’ car buying journey. The availability of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories online is in line with our aim to offer a seamless ‘Phygital’ buying experience to customers. The website enables a hasslefree experience for the customers to buy Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories from the comfort of their homes. Maruti Suzuki Genuine parts and accessories provide the right fit for the vehicles as they offer safety, reliability, and superior vehicle performance. The online availability will further empower customers to purchase our trusted and reliable vehicle accessories.”

The Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories website offers user-friendly experience and allows customers to order accessories online in three easy steps – Browse -> Add to Cart -> Order. Users can search accessories based on the vehicle model, variant and product category. The website enables all users to order Genuine Accessories online with the trust of Maruti Suzuki, and enhance their vehicles according to their taste, anytime and from anywhere. They can choose to make the payment through a digital payment gateway with payment mode of their choice. Option of accessory fitment at home or at dealer’s location is available to the customers, they can choose any option as per their preference for a seamless purchase experience.