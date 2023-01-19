Modified On Jan 19, 2023 01:07 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

The first batch of vehicles has been shipped to Latin America.

With the addition of the Grand Vitara, Maruti now exports a total of 17 vehicles from India.

Maruti aims to export the compact SUV to around 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and neighbouring regions.

Locally, Maruti offers the compact SUV in three powertrain options, a strong-hybrid, mild-hybrid and CNG.

In India, the Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Grand Vitara made its market debut in September 2022, and the compact SUV is going global. Exports of the Grand Vitara are now underway, with the first batch of vehicles already shipped to Latin America, from the Kamarjar port facility.

According to the manufacturer, the Grand Vitara will be marketed in 60 nations throughout Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, ASEAN, and neighbouring areas. Maruti currently has a portfolio of 17 cars exported from India after adding the Grand Vitara.

The Grand Vitara, in India, is available with a variety of powertrains, including strong hybrid and CNG options. It employs a 1.5-litre petrol mild hybrid engine with 103PS/137Nm, offered with the choice of an AWD variant as well. Meanwhile, the strong hybrid setup also uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for 116PS and claims an economy of up to 27.97kmpl. The compact SUV is also available with CNG using the mild-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol engine, with a reduced output of 87.83PS and 121.5Nm (in CNG mode).

Here’s the full press release from the carmaker for additional details:

Maruti Suzuki commences exports of Grand Vitara

Initiative aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ efforts

New Delhi, 19th January 2023: India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter Maruti Suzuki* has commenced exports of its highly successful premium SUV, Grand Vitara. The first shipment of Grand Vitara sailed to Latin America from the Kamarajar port recently. The company aims to export Grand Vitara to more than 60 countries across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Supporting Government of India’s efforts to increase exports from India, Maruti Suzuki has taken multiple initiatives to increase its international presence. Expanding product portfolio for exports has been one of the key pillars of success. By adding Grand Vitara, we now export a range of 17 vehicles. Grand Vitara, unveiled in July 2022, has received an overwhelming response in the domestic market and we are confident that the India-manufactured Grand Vitara will meet with similar success in overseas markets as well.”

In CY 2022, Maruti Suzuki registered an export of over 2.6 lakh vehicles, its highest-ever exports in a calendar year. With the addition of the Grand Vitara, the Company aims to further strengthen its position as India’s leading passenger vehicle exporter.

