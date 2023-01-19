Modified On Jan 19, 2023 11:34 AM By Ansh for Tata Nexon

How does the new Maruti crossover fare against the Tata SUV in terms of design?

Maruti added two new SUVs to its lineup at the Auto Expo 2023: the five-door Jimny and the Fronx. The latter is a sub-four-metre crossover SUV that borrows its styling from the Baleno and Grand Vitara and combines them to become a coupe-like SUV. The only other sub-four-metre SUV with a coupe-style sloping roof is the segment-leading Tata Nexon. So, let’s see how the Fronx looks next to one of its key contenders:

Front

The Fronx has a front profile inspired by the Grand Vitara. It has a massive grille with a chrome strip that houses the Maruti logo. On the edges, you’ll notice sleek DRLs with big headlamps housed lower in the bumper. The Nexon on the other hand has a more conventional face with a comparatively smaller grill between the headlamps, a larger air dam and big cladded housing for the fog lamps in the bumper. It also has a more rugged-looking front skid plate than the Fronx.

Side

From the side, you can tell that the Nexon is taller than the Fronx, by 56mm if you check the specifications. This is because the Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback, which results in its lower stance. Both have distinctive coupe styling but the Nexon clearly looks more like an SUV. It has a prominent crease along the shoulder line for a muscular look and the roofline seems to have more of a curve. Whereas the Fronx has a smooth-flowing side with a slight curve on the top merging into the rear-end spoiler.

Both SUVs get 16-inch alloy wheels. But the ones on the Fronx have a more aerodynamic look.

Rear

The rear end of the Fronx looks quite premium and sporty with the connected taillamps and that’s an illuminating strip (in the top trim), not just an insert. On the other hand, the Nexon has a white strip which houses the Tata logo, connecting and outlining the smaller tail lamps.

The tail lamps in the Nexon have a “Y” shaped element inside them and the ones in the Fronx have three separate LEDs on each side, like the light signature of its LED DRLs at the front.

Cabin

The Fronx’s cabin is an uplifted version of the Baleno’s cabin with additional design elements. Its central console, from the housing for the touchscreen infotainment system down to the gear selector, is the same as that of the Baleno's. Meanwhile, the Nexon’s dashboard is quite flat, unlike its curvy exteriors. Its floating island design for the seven-inch infotainment touchscreen seems disproportionately small for the cabin size.

Both SUVs have dual-tone interiors, and the Nexon comes with multiple dual-tone interior shades with its special editions. The Fronx is only available with a black and burgundy dual-tone finish, inspired by the Grand Vitara SUV.

Other Differences

Now we’re getting into the feature-based design differences between the two models. The first one being that the Nexon comes with a rear armrest which is not present on the Fronx.

The other major difference is that the Nexon offers a sunroof, which is also not offered on the Baleno-based SUV.

And lastly, the Fronx has fabric seats while the Nexon offers leatherette upholstery with the front seats getting ventilation function in the top-spec special edition variants.

It is clear that while Maruti has made a new, coupe-style subcompact offering with the Fronx, it is very different from the Tata Nexon that takes a different design approach as it was meant to be an SUV-coupe.

Now that you’ve seen the Fronx and Nexon side-by-side, in pictures, which one do you prefer the styling of? Let us know in the comments below.

