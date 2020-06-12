Maruti Launches BS6-Compliant CNG Celerio At Rs 5.61 Lakh

Modified On Jun 12, 2020 05:11 PM By Dhruv for Maruti Celerio

The CNG variants are pricier than their petrol counterparts by Rs 81,000

CNG variant is based on the mid-spec VXI and VXI(O) variants.

The petrol engine of the Celerio makes 68PS/90Nm.

Running on CNG, that drops down to 59PS/78Nm.

Only transmission option is a 5-speed manual.

Dual front airbags are provided in the VXI (O) variant only.

It rivals the Hyundai Santro CNG.

Maruti Suzuki offers a range of CNG-fitted vehicles from the factory and in the BS6 era, the Celerio has joined the list. This greener version of the budget hatchback is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 5.68 lakh (ex-showroom India), although the least expensive variant is reserved for fleet buyers. Here’s the breakdown:

Variant Price Price of Petrol Variant Difference Tour H2 Rs 5.37 lakh NA NA VXI Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 4.80 lakh Rs 81,000 VXI (O) Rs 5.68 lakh Rs 4.87 lakh Rs 81,000

all prices, ex-showroom India

The engine of the Celerio gets a dual interdependent ECU which has been tuned for usage with both petrol and CNG, from the factory itself. The 1.0-litre motor when running on petrol can make 68PS and 90Nm of torque. When running on CNG, however, these figures drop down to 59PS and 78Nm. The CNG’s advantage though lies in the running cost of the vehicle. It can run for a similar distance as its petrol counterpart at a fraction of the cost, due to its high fuel efficiency of 30.47km/kg and the lower cost of CNG. Compared to the BS4 CNG variant, the efficiency has been dropped by 1.29km/kg.

The transmission option with the CNG Celerio is a 5-speed manual only, unlike its petrol-powered variants which come with the option of an AMT as well.

As you can’t buy the top-spec version of the Celerio in CNG guise, you will have to do without features like keyless entry, a tachometer, and an audio system. On the safety front, it gets a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors while the VXI(O) gets a passenger-side airbag as well, taking the total count to two.

In terms of rivals, the Celerio CNG goes up against the Hyundai Santro CNG. Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

