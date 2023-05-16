Published On May 16, 2023 02:08 PM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

It has been India’s best-selling car for the past two years

Maruti has sold over 30 lakh units of the WagonR since its debut in 1999.

It has the highest percent of repeat buyers as many prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR from their older one.

It has been among the top 10 best-selling cars in India for the past 10 years.

The tall-boy hatch currently gets 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti has achieved a new milestone with the WagonR, as it crossed the 30-lakh sales mark. The tall boy hatchback made its debut in 1999 and has been in the top 10 best-selling cars in India for the past decade.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti, also confirmed that the WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24 per cent of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR. Its tally has overtaken even the Maruti 800, discontinued nearly a decade ago, of which over 25 lakh units were sold. However, the Alto is still the best-selling Maruti nameplate to date with cumulative sales of over 40 lakh units.

The WagonR, currently in its third-generation, is offered with two engines: 67PS 1-litre and 90PS 1.2-litre petrol units. Both powertrains get the choice of either a five-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The 1-litre engine also gets the CNG option, which develops up to 57PS and claims an efficiency of 34.05km/kg.

Other than petrol engines, the Wagon R will also be getting an electric version in future. It’s expected to be a sub-10 lakh offering and could offer a range of over 300 kilometres, making it a potent rival to the Tata Tiago EV.

Its feature list has been heavily updated over time and now gets a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, idle start-stop system, manual AC, and remote keyless entry. Safety is covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard. The automatic variants get the safety of hill hold assist. The hatchback’s safety package is expected to soon offer even more kit as standard to meet the upcoming norms.

The WagonR retails from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.43 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Maruti Celerio , Tata Tiago and Citroen C3 .

